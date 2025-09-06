Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Beyond The Glam: Post-Onam Skincare Rituals For Healthy And Radiant Skin

After the vibrant Onam celebrations, your skin deserves a gentle reset. Simple steps like cleansing and hydration can revive tired skin, prevent damage, and restore a healthy glow.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Geetanjali Shetty)

Onam brings with it long days of colour, fragrance, and celebration. From morning flower carpets to evening gatherings, makeup often stays longer than usual. Once the festivities quieten, the skin begins to feel tired. Just as we refresh our homes after the festival winds down, the skin also benefits from a gentle reset.

Start With Gentle Cleansing

The simplest and first step to skincare is cleansing. Opt for a soft face wash, which will clear makeup and excess oil without stripping the skin. This prepares the canvas for hydration, the real key to recovery. Think of it as offering your skin a glass of water after feasting.

Hydration Is The Key

Hydrating your skin after the celebrations is essential. Dehydrated skin feels dull and tight, so switch to a nourishing moisturiser packed with hydrating ingredients. Drinking plenty of water during this time supports your skin from the inside out, flushing toxins and restoring natural suppleness.

Don't Forget Sunscreen

Even after the celebrations, shielding your skin from sun damage remains crucial. Regular sunscreen use prevents pigmentation, premature aging, and dullness, helping your skin stay radiant, youthful, and refreshed long after the festive glow has faded.

Carrying The Spirit Forward

Onam itself is a lesson in the balance of food, tradition, and community. Post-Onam skincare carries the same thought. It is not about more, but about less, if done with care. So post-Onam, follow the detox ritual by cleansing gently, hydrating well, and giving your skin the care it needs to recover. After all, a little self-care goes a long way in keeping your skin as vibrant as the festival itself.

Dr Geetanjali Shetty is the Founder and Medical Director of REVITALIS Skin and Hair Clinic

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
