Sherry Singh Makes History As India Wins First-Ever Mrs Universe Crown In 2025

HomeLifestyleSherry Singh Makes History As India Wins First-Ever Mrs Universe Crown In 2025

Sherry Singh creates history as India’s first-ever Mrs Universe, inspiring women worldwide with her message of strength and resilience.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India marked an unforgettable milestone in the world of international pageantry as Sherry Singh was crowned Mrs Universe 2025, the first time an Indian contestant has won the prestigious title. The 48th edition of the Mrs Universe pageant took place at the opulent Okada in Manila, Philippines, featuring 120 delegates from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.

Representing India after her victory at Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, Sherry impressed the judges with her poise, eloquence, and a powerful focus on women’s empowerment and mental health awareness. Her serene confidence and compassionate presence captivated both the audience and the panel, earning her the top honour amid a night of glamour and emotion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UMB PAGEANTS: MISS AND MRS INDIA (@umbpageants)

Global Competition And Results

The competition was fierce, with contestants from across continents. The final results for Mrs Universe 2025 were:

  • Winner: India – Sherry Singh
  • 1st Runner-up: Saint Petersburg
  • 2nd Runner-up: Philippines
  • 3rd Runner-up: Asia
  • 4th Runner-up: Russia

Other finalists hailed from locations including Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, California, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Buryatia, Africa, UAE, Dubai, Japan, North Philippines, Eurasia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Central Europe, Caspian Sea, Middle East, and North East Europe.

A Historic Moment And Message Of Empowerment

Moments after her crowning, an emotional Sherry Singh said, "This victory is not just mine, it belongs to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond limits. I wanted to show the world that strength, kindness, and resilience define true beauty."

The Mrs Universe pageant celebrates more than external beauty, recognising intellect, compassion, and social responsibility. This year’s edition brought together inspiring women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers dedicated to global sisterhood and empowerment.

Urmimala Boruah, National Director of UMB Pageants, commented, "We always believed in Sherry’s potential. Her historic win has made India proud and has set a new benchmark for every woman who wishes to represent her country with dignity and confidence."

As confetti rained down and the Indian flag was raised, Sherry Singh’s victory became a landmark moment of national pride, showing how determination and purpose can turn dreams into history.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Sherry Singh Mrs Universe 2025 India Wins Mrs Universe
