Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First day Navratri: 47,346 devotees visited Vaishno Devi shrine.

Vedic Shat Chandi Mahayagya began for world peace, prosperity.

Security, medical, and accessibility facilities enhanced for all devotees.

Shrine decorated with flowers; CEO reviewed comprehensive pilgrim arrangements.

A total of 47,346 devotees visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Shardiya Navratri to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. The nine-day Shat Chandi Mahayagya also began at the shrine with traditional Vedic rituals and prayers, marking the start of the festive celebrations. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made special arrangements for pilgrims arriving from across India and abroad, focusing on security, crowd management, medical assistance and accessibility to ensure a smooth pilgrimage during the nine-day festival.

Shat Chandi Mahayagya Begins With Vedic Rituals

The Shat Chandi Mahayagya commenced on Sunday at the Yagyashala within the temple complex. Organised by the Shrine Board, the nine-day religious ceremony is being conducted to pray for world peace, prosperity, harmony and the welfare of humanity. The Mahayagya will conclude with the Purnahuti, or final offering, on Mahanavami. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, attended the inauguration along with senior officials, staff members and a large number of pilgrims.

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Special Facilities For Divyang Devotees

To make the pilgrimage more accessible, the Shrine Board has introduced special facilities for devotees with disabilities. These include free pony and battery car services, priority darshan arrangements for eligible devotees and dedicated help desks at key locations along the pilgrimage route. The facilities are aimed at helping devotees with disabilities navigate the pilgrimage more comfortably and seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi during the festive period.

Security And Medical Arrangements Strengthened For Navratri

With a large number of devotees expected at the shrine during Shardiya Navratri, the Shrine Board has strengthened security and crowd management arrangements at the Bhawan and along the pilgrimage route. Medical units and emergency response teams have been deployed at important locations to address health concerns and respond to emergencies. Arrangements for registration, queue management, accommodation and transportation have also been put in place to manage the flow of pilgrims. Other essential facilities, including clean drinking water, regular sanitation and security surveillance, have been strengthened to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Decorated For Shardiya Navratri

The holy Bhawan, Atka and surrounding areas have been decorated with colourful flowers, decorative entrances and specially designed pandals to mark the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. The shrine complex is illuminated with decorative lights in the evening, adding to the festive atmosphere. Special devotional songs and bhents are also being presented by renowned artists during the morning and evening Atka Aarti, creating a spiritual atmosphere for devotees.

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Shrine Board CEO Reviews Arrangements At Bhawan And Katra

Shrine Board CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya visited Bhawan and Katra to review the arrangements made for the Navratri celebrations and interact with devotees. With 47,346 pilgrims visiting the shrine on the first day, the Shrine Board is continuing its efforts to ensure a safe, accessible and well-managed pilgrimage throughout the festival. The nine-day celebrations will continue with special prayers and religious ceremonies, culminating in Mahanavami.

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