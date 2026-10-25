Sharad Purnima 2026: Make This Creamy Rice Kheer For The Special Full Moon Night

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharad Purnima, October 25, honors Lakshmi and Krishna.

Devotees worship Lakshmi for prosperity and offer kheer.

Kheer is placed under moonlight, consumed as sacred prasad.

Celebrations vary regionally, featuring distinct prayers and foods.

Sharad Purnima 2026 will be observed on Sunday, October 25, bringing with it a night associated with moonlight, Goddess Lakshmi, and the traditional preparation of kheer. Also known as Kojagari Purnima and Raas Purnima, the festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Ashwin. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26. In New Delhi, the moonrise is at around 5 PM. The festival is marked differently across India, but the common thread is devotion, prosperity, and food prepared as an offering.

Sharad Purnima 2026 Date And Timings

Sharad Purnima falls on October 25 this year. The Purnima tithi will begin at 11:55 AM on October 25 and continue until 9:41 AM on October 26, according to Drik Panchang. In New Delhi, the moon is expected to rise at around 5 PM.

The night is particularly important for Kojagari Puja, which is associated with Goddess Lakshmi and the belief that devotees who stay awake and worship her receive blessings of prosperity. The Nishita period in New Delhi is around 11:40 PM to 12:31 AM, although timings can vary by location.

Sharad Purnima is also linked with Lord Krishna's Maha Raas in the Braj tradition. In different parts of India, the occasion is known by names such as Kojagari Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima and Raas Purnima.

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Why Kheer Is Made On Sharad Purnima

One of the most recognisable traditions associated with Sharad Purnima is preparing kheer and placing it under the moonlight. Hindu belief holds that the moon's rays on this night have a special nourishing quality, and the food kept outside is treated as prasad the following morning.

The practice is deeply rooted in religious tradition rather than established medical evidence. Families may prepare rice kheer with milk, rice, sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits before leaving it covered or uncovered in a suitable place under the night sky, depending on household customs.

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Simple Rice Kheer Recipe

Ingredients:

5 cups full-fat milk

1/4 cup rice, washed

1/2 cup sugar

10-12 raisins

4 green cardamoms

10-12 almonds, blanched and sliced

Method:

Bring the milk and rice to a boil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Reduce the heat and cook slowly, stirring from time to time, until the rice is tender and the milk becomes thick. Add sugar, raisins, and cardamom, then cook for a few more minutes. Garnish with almonds and allow the kheer to cool before placing it outside for the traditional ritual.

If you follow the custom, the kheer can be brought indoors after being kept in the moonlight and consumed as prasad the next morning.

Sharad Purnima Celebrations Across India

Sharad Purnima has different customs depending on the region, with Lakshmi worship, Krishna devotion, and moon-related rituals forming an important part of the celebrations.

West Bengal: The festival is observed as Kojagara Lakshmi Puja in many Bengali households. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with lamps, sweets and traditional offerings. Payesh, the Bengali version of rice kheer, is also commonly prepared.

Gujarat And Maharashtra: Families traditionally spend the evening outdoors, with prayers, music and milk-based preparations forming part of the celebrations. In Maharashtra, Kojagiri Purnima is particularly associated with drinking flavoured milk under the moonlight.

Braj And Vrindavan: The festival is known as Raas Purnima and is closely associated with Lord Krishna's Maha Raas. Temples and devotees mark the occasion through devotional programmes and special offerings.

Odisha: Chaula Khiri, a local rice-and-milk preparation, is associated with the festival in some traditions. Families observe the occasion with prayers and food offerings.

Bihar: Families prepare payas or kheer and share it with relatives and neighbours. The festival is observed as a time for devotion, gratitude and seeking prosperity.

Sharad Purnima brings together several familiar elements of Indian festive culture, worship, family traditions and special food. This year, the festival will be observed on October 25, with the full moon night providing the setting for the traditional rituals.