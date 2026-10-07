Seeking Neem Karoli Baba's Blessings? Visit These 4 Temples Besides Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Ashram, Kakrighat (Almora) are other important spiritual centers.

Neem Karoli Baba is widely associated with Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, which has emerged as a major spiritual destination for devotees. However, his connection is not limited to Kainchi Dham. Several temples and ashrams associated with Maharajji are located in different parts of India. Interest in Neem Karoli Baba has also grown significantly after the release of the film Hanuman Ansh, with large numbers of devotees visiting Kainchi Dham. The increasing footfall has also resulted in heavy traffic on routes leading towards Kainchi Dham, Nainital and Almora.

Crowd Swells At Kainchi Dham

Kainchi Dham has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of devotees. The number of daily visitors, which was earlier estimated at around 4,000 to 5,000, has crossed 6,000 on some days. During weekends, the footfall is reportedly around 15,000 to 20,000 or even higher. The rush has also affected roads connecting Haldwani with Kainchi Dham and further towards Nainital and Almora. The journey, which would earlier take around two to three hours, can sometimes stretch to 10 to 12 hours due to traffic. Long queues of cars, buses and two-wheelers have been reported around Bhimtal, Bhowali and Garam Pani.

Neem Karoli Baba's Temples Beyond Kainchi Dham

While Kainchi Dham remains one of the most famous places associated with Neem Karoli Baba, devotees can also visit several other spiritual centres connected with Maharajji.

1- Vrindavan Ashram

The Vrindavan Ashram is one of the important places associated with Neem Karoli Baba. It was established in 1967 near Mathura Road on the Parikrama Marg. Maharajji left his physical body here in 1973. The ashram complex houses temples dedicated to Hanuman, Durga, Sita-Ram and Lord Shiva. It also has Maharajji's Mahasamadhi Temple. A Mahasamadhi Bhandara is organised at the ashram every year in September.

2- Temple At Neem Karoli Baba's Cremation Site

Neem Karoli Baba had conducted a nine-day yajna at the Vrindavan site during Chaitra Navratri in 1973. A special temple was later built at the place associated with his cremation. The architecture of this temple reflects a blend of different religious styles, including elements inspired by temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and pagodas.

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3- Neem Karoli Baba Ashram In Delhi

Neem Karoli Baba's Delhi Ashram is another important spiritual centre associated with Maharajji. He started the ashram during the summer of 1973, shortly before his Mahasamadhi. The ashram is located near Mehrauli on the route from Mandi Road towards Jonapur. Morning and evening aartis are held here. The ashram is known for its peaceful and green surroundings. Devotees who wish to stay at the ashram need to seek prior permission and provide identification.

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4- Kakrighat In Almora

Kakrighat is another important place in Uttarakhand associated with Neem Karoli Baba. It is situated along the Kosi River between Almora and Ranikhet. The place has a connection with several spiritual figures. Apart from Neem Karoli Baba, Sombari Baba, Punjabi Baba and Swami Vivekananda are also associated with Kakrighat. It is believed that Swami Vivekananda meditated under a peepal tree here in 1890. Neem Karoli Baba also spent considerable time at Kakrighat in meditation and spiritual practice. Located beside the river, Kakrighat offers a peaceful setting away from the crowds seen at some of the more popular pilgrimage destinations.