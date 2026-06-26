Salma Hayek’s Crushed Ice Nails Are The Chic Summer Manicure For Every Outfit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salma Hayek's simple, frosty manicure sparked the

This elegant, versatile look offers practical everyday glamour.

Achieve this chic manicure with short nails and sheer polish.

Every summer brings a fresh wave of beauty trends, but not all of them are practical enough for everyday life. While long, dramatic nails often dominate social media, many people are looking for styles that feel elegant without getting in the way. That is exactly why Salma Hayek’s latest manicure is attracting so much attention.

Spotted at the Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer fundraiser in London, the actress paired her glamorous lilac gown and pearl earrings with a surprisingly simple nail look. The manicure featured short, neatly shaped nails painted in a sheer frosty shade that looked almost like crushed ice sparkling in the sunlight.

The Beauty Of Keeping It Simple

Rather than opting for bold nail art or extra-long extensions, Hayek chose a soft milky-white polish with a subtle matte finish. The result was polished, sophisticated, and incredibly wearable. The icy tone gives the nails a fresh, clean appearance while still feeling luxurious enough for a red-carpet event.

It is a reminder that sometimes the most striking beauty looks are the ones that do not try too hard.

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Trend That Matches Every Summer Outfit

One of the biggest reasons Crushed Ice Nails are gaining popularity is their versatility. The neutral shade works with almost anything in your wardrobe, whether it is a floral dress, casual denim, office wear, or beach holiday outfits. Unlike brighter seasonal nail colours that can clash with certain looks, this soft frosted finish complements every style effortlessly.

The manicure also fits perfectly with the growing preference for low-maintenance beauty trends that feel both stylish and practical.

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How To Get The Look Yourself

Recreating the trend does not require a salon visit. The key is to keep the nails short with a clean square shape and pay attention to nail and cuticle care. A sheer milky polish with a frosted or matte effect helps achieve the signature crushed ice finish.

As Summer 2026 unfolds, Crushed Ice Nails are shaping up to be one of the season’s most wearable beauty trends. Thanks to Salma Hayek’s understated take on glamour, this cool, minimalist manicure proves that elegance can often be found in the simplest details.