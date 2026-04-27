Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sakshi Dhoni wore a ₹3.1 crore Richard Mille watch.

The green RM 67-02 honours athlete Wayde van Niekerk.

Watch features lightweight Quartz TPT and flexible strap.

It blends elite sports culture with luxury watchmaking.

Sakshi Dhoni turned a simple IPL evening into a statement of quiet luxury, quietly stealing the spotlight without saying a word. At the CSK vs MI match in Mumbai, all eyes were on the game, but the camera couldn’t miss the eye‑catching green timepiece on her wrist. Priced at around Rs 3.1 crore, her Richard Mille watch is not just jewellery, it is a rare collector’s piece that blends elite sports culture with cutting‑edge watchmaking.

Sakshi’s Look At The Stadium

Sakshi arrived at the Wankhede in a cream‑coloured, floral‑print suit that gave her an elegant yet relaxed vibe. She kept her makeup soft with nude tones, black kohl‑lined eyes, and half‑tied hair, completing a look that felt effortlessly stylish. However, the real talking point was the green Richard Mille RM 67‑02 “Wayde van Niekerk” watch wrapped around her wrist, photographed clearly by fan page Wrist Aficionado at the game.

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The Rs 3.1 Crore Timepiece

According to Wrist Aficionado, the watch costs about USD 334,000, which is roughly Rs 3.1 crore in Indian currency. The Richard Mille RM 67‑02 “Wayde van Niekerk” is an ultra‑lightweight model created in collaboration with South African Olympic gold medallist and 400‑metre world record holder Wayde van Niekerk. It is designed for high‑performance athletes, with Richard Mille branding it as a watch that merges extreme engineering and sporty elegance.





Design And Craftsmanship

The case of the watch measures 47.52 x 38.70 x 7.80 mm and is made from vibrant Quartz TPT, a lightweight, shock‑resistant material with a distinct textured look. The yellow and green colours are inspired by the South African flag, giving the piece a national‑team feel. The brand’s own description notes that the watch features hand‑polished anglage, satin‑finished surfaces, diamond‑polished angles, and a hand‑polished locking section, all finished with minimal correction to the wheels so the movement’s geometry and performance stay intact.

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Sporty, Fexible Strap

The watch comes with an elastic strap that wraps around the wrist without a clasp or buckle, designed to move and flex with the wearer’s movements. This makes it especially suitable for athletes or anyone who wants maximum comfort without sacrificing style. For Sakshi Dhoni, the green Richard Mille is more than a status symbol; it is a “true collector’s watch” that celebrates the intersection of horology and sport, a perfect fit for an IPL stand where cricket and luxury often sit side by side.