Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleSagrada Familia Reaches Full Height After 140 Years, Gaudí’s Masterpiece Nears Historic Milestone

Sagrada Familia Reaches Full Height After 140 Years, Gaudí’s Masterpiece Nears Historic Milestone

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia has reached its maximum height of 172.5 metres after more than a century of construction. The Tower of Jesus Christ now crowns Gaudí’s iconic basilica.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After more than a century of painstaking construction, Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia has finally reached its maximum height. On February 20, a crane carefully positioned the upper arm of a cross atop the basilica’s central structure, the Tower of Jesus Christ, lifting the monument to 172.5 metres (566 feet) above the city skyline.

While the architectural landmark still requires years of work before full completion, this moment marks a powerful milestone in the story of one of the world’s most extraordinary churches.

ALSO READ: Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions

A Landmark Moment For Gaudí’s Vision

The installation of the cross represents the culmination of a central design envisioned by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí. The Tower of Jesus Christ now dominates Barcelona’s skyline, reinforcing the basilica’s status as the tallest church in the world, a title it claimed last year when another section of the tower was completed.

Construction of the Sagrada Familia began in 1882. When Gaudí died in 1926 at the age of 73 after being struck by a tram, only one of its planned towers had been finished. He never expected to see the basilica completed within his lifetime.

Today, more than a century later, his vision continues to rise, quite literally.

The Cross And Its Symbolism

(Image Source: Twitter/@theinformant_x)
(Image Source: Twitter/@theinformant_x)

The newly installed cross has four arms, designed so its shape can be recognised from any direction, according to Sagrada Familia’s rector, Fr. Josep Turull. If approved by Barcelona’s city authorities, beams of light may eventually shine from each arm, symbolising the church as a spiritual beacon.

At the base of the cross, a prayer verse has been inscribed:

"You alone are the Holy One, you alone are the Lord, you alone are the Most High."

The tower itself remains under construction. Visitors hoping to view the cross unobstructed will have to wait until its official inauguration this summer, when scaffolding is scheduled to be removed.

A Race To Completion Before Gaudí’s Centenary

Finishing the central tower has been a priority ahead of June commemorations marking 100 years since Gaudí’s death. A devoted Catholic, Gaudí’s cause for sainthood is currently underway.

The Sagrada Familia has transformed over recent decades into one of the world’s most visited architectural sites. Millions of tourists pass through its doors each year, drawn to Gaudí’s bold fusion of Catholic symbolism and organic, nature-inspired design. Entrance fees play a key role in funding the ongoing work.

This year, several events are planned to honour Gaudí’s legacy, which extends beyond the basilica to other remarkable buildings across Barcelona and Spain.

Now The World’s Tallest Church

(Image Source: Twitter/@ICPDR_ORG)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ICPDR_ORG)

In October, the Sagrada Familia officially surpassed Germany’s Ulmer Münster, whose spire reaches 161.53 metres (530 feet). That Gothic Lutheran church, begun in 1377 and built over more than 500 years, had long held the record.

With the Tower of Jesus Christ now standing at 172.5 metres, Barcelona’s unfinished basilica holds the title outright, even as construction continues.

More than 140 years after the first stone was laid, Gaudí’s masterpiece has touched the sky. Yet the journey toward completion and history, is still unfolding.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest milestone achieved by the Sagrada Familia?

The Sagrada Familia has reached its maximum height of 172.5 meters with the installation of the upper arm of a cross on the Tower of Jesus Christ.

When did the construction of the Sagrada Familia begin?

Construction of the Sagrada Familia began in 1882, over a century ago.

What is the significance of the newly installed cross?

The cross culminates Gaudí's central design for the Tower of Jesus Christ. It has four arms designed for recognition from any direction and may eventually emit beams of light.

When is the Sagrada Familia scheduled for official inauguration?

The official inauguration of the Tower of Jesus Christ is scheduled for this summer, when scaffolding will be removed.

How is the Sagrada Familia funded?

Entrance fees from the millions of tourists who visit each year play a key role in funding the ongoing construction work.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagrada Familia Barcelona News Antoni Gaudí World’s Tallest Church
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Sagrada Familia Reaches Full Height After 140 Years, Gaudí’s Masterpiece Nears Historic Milestone
Sagrada Familia Reaches Full Height After 140 Years, Gaudí’s Masterpiece Nears Historic Milestone
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | 7 Must-Have Items Every First-Time Pet Parent Needs
ABP Live Pet First | 7 Must-Have Items Every First-Time Pet Parent Needs
Lifestyle
Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More
Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More
Lifestyle
Holashtak 2026 Begins 24 February: Know Key Dates, Ritual Rules And What To Avoid Before Holi
Holashtak 2026 Begins 24 February: Know Key Dates, Ritual Rules And What To Avoid Before Holi
Advertisement

Videos

Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today
Kishtwar News: Joint Forces Kill 3 Militants in Kishtwar Forests, JeM Commander Saifullah Possibly Included
Breaking News: Bihar Car Linked to AI Summit Protest Seized Near Himachal Sadan in Delhi
POCSO Case: Police Reach Varanasi in Saraswati Case; Avimukteshwaranand Denies Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget