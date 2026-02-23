Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After more than a century of painstaking construction, Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia has finally reached its maximum height. On February 20, a crane carefully positioned the upper arm of a cross atop the basilica’s central structure, the Tower of Jesus Christ, lifting the monument to 172.5 metres (566 feet) above the city skyline.

While the architectural landmark still requires years of work before full completion, this moment marks a powerful milestone in the story of one of the world’s most extraordinary churches.

A Landmark Moment For Gaudí’s Vision

The installation of the cross represents the culmination of a central design envisioned by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí. The Tower of Jesus Christ now dominates Barcelona’s skyline, reinforcing the basilica’s status as the tallest church in the world, a title it claimed last year when another section of the tower was completed.

Construction of the Sagrada Familia began in 1882. When Gaudí died in 1926 at the age of 73 after being struck by a tram, only one of its planned towers had been finished. He never expected to see the basilica completed within his lifetime.

Today, more than a century later, his vision continues to rise, quite literally.

The Cross And Its Symbolism

The newly installed cross has four arms, designed so its shape can be recognised from any direction, according to Sagrada Familia’s rector, Fr. Josep Turull. If approved by Barcelona’s city authorities, beams of light may eventually shine from each arm, symbolising the church as a spiritual beacon.

At the base of the cross, a prayer verse has been inscribed:

"You alone are the Holy One, you alone are the Lord, you alone are the Most High."

The tower itself remains under construction. Visitors hoping to view the cross unobstructed will have to wait until its official inauguration this summer, when scaffolding is scheduled to be removed.

A Race To Completion Before Gaudí’s Centenary

Finishing the central tower has been a priority ahead of June commemorations marking 100 years since Gaudí’s death. A devoted Catholic, Gaudí’s cause for sainthood is currently underway.

The Sagrada Familia has transformed over recent decades into one of the world’s most visited architectural sites. Millions of tourists pass through its doors each year, drawn to Gaudí’s bold fusion of Catholic symbolism and organic, nature-inspired design. Entrance fees play a key role in funding the ongoing work.

This year, several events are planned to honour Gaudí’s legacy, which extends beyond the basilica to other remarkable buildings across Barcelona and Spain.

Now The World’s Tallest Church

In October, the Sagrada Familia officially surpassed Germany’s Ulmer Münster, whose spire reaches 161.53 metres (530 feet). That Gothic Lutheran church, begun in 1377 and built over more than 500 years, had long held the record.

With the Tower of Jesus Christ now standing at 172.5 metres, Barcelona’s unfinished basilica holds the title outright, even as construction continues.

More than 140 years after the first stone was laid, Gaudí’s masterpiece has touched the sky. Yet the journey toward completion and history, is still unfolding.