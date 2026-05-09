Rock Salt Isn't Safe For Everyone: People With These Health Conditions Should Be Careful

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rock salt, or sendha namak, is common but not always suitable.

High sodium in rock salt risks blood pressure, heart, kidney.

Diabetics, thyroid patients, pregnant women should moderate intake.

Elderly and all should consume rock salt in moderation.

Rock salt, commonly known as sendha namak, is often considered a healthier alternative to regular table salt. It is widely consumed during fasting and is believed to aid digestion. However, experts suggest that excessive intake of rock salt may not be suitable for everyone and can pose health risks for certain people.

Here are the groups of people who should be cautious while consuming rock salt:

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High Blood Pressure Patients

Rock salt contains sodium, which can contribute to increased blood pressure levels. People suffering from hypertension are advised to limit its intake, as excess sodium may worsen their condition.

Heart Patients

Individuals with heart-related problems should avoid consuming too much rock salt. Excess sodium intake can lead to fluid retention and increased blood pressure, putting additional strain on the heart.

Kidney Patients

For people with kidney disorders, the body may struggle to remove excess sodium effectively. Consuming too much rock salt can further affect kidney function and worsen existing health issues.

Diabetes Patients

People with diabetes should also be mindful of their rock salt consumption. Excessive sodium intake may negatively affect blood pressure and overall health, which can indirectly impact blood sugar management.

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Thyroid Patients

Rock salt does not naturally contain iodine, an essential nutrient required for proper thyroid function. Excessive use of non-iodized salt may contribute to thyroid imbalance in some individuals.

Pregnant Women

During pregnancy, maintaining the right balance of sodium and iodine is important for both the mother and the baby. Overconsumption of rock salt may affect overall health during this crucial stage.

Elderly People

Older adults often suffer from conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems. Excessive intake of rock salt may aggravate these health concerns and impact overall well-being.

Moderation Is Important

While rock salt can be included as part of a balanced diet, health experts recommend consuming it in moderation. Individuals with existing medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before making major dietary changes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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