Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day, observed annually on February 2, aims to spread awareness about rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune condition that affects the joints and can impact overall health. The day encourages early diagnosis, better understanding of symptoms, and informed lifestyle choices for those living with RA.

While medical treatment remains essential, lifestyle choices, especially daily diet, also play a supportive role in managing symptoms. Certain foods may help calm inflammation, while others can worsen it, making mindful eating an important part of living with RA.

Here’s what to eat and what to avoid when living with rheumatoid arthritis.

Best Foods For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Beans:

Beans are rich in fibre, which helps reduce C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation in the body. They also provide plant-based protein and essential minerals that support joint muscles, heart health, and immunity.

Broccoli and Leafy Greens:

Broccoli, spinach, kale, and similar greens are loaded with vitamins A and C that protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Broccoli also supplies calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong bones in people with RA.

Cherries:

Cherries owe their vibrant colour to anthocyanins, antioxidants known for their anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help lower inflammation and are also found in berries like raspberries and blueberries.

Citrus Fruits:

Oranges, grapefruits, and limes are excellent sources of vitamin C, which supports immune function and helps combat inflammation-triggering free radicals. Regular intake may also aid collagen production for joint support.

Fatty Fish:

Fish such as salmon, sardines, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats are known to reduce inflammation and offer added benefits for heart health.

Nuts and Plant-Based Omega-3s:

For those who don’t consume fish, walnuts, soybeans, and canola oil provide plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. These help control inflammation and support overall joint function.

Green Tea:

Green tea contains polyphenols, powerful antioxidants that may help slow cartilage damage and reduce inflammatory activity. Making it a daily habit can be a gentle yet beneficial addition.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil:

Extra-virgin olive oil contains multiple types of polyphenols with anti-inflammatory effects. As it is less processed, it retains more nutrients that may support joint and heart health.

Whole Grains:

Whole grains like brown rice are higher in fibre than refined grains and may help lower CRP levels. They also promote healthy weight management, reducing extra stress on inflamed joints.

Red Peppers:

Red peppers are packed with vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production. Collagen plays a key role in maintaining cartilage, tendons, and ligaments around the joints.

Canned Salmon:

Canned salmon offers omega-3 fatty acids along with calcium and vitamin D, especially when bones are included. These nutrients together help support bone strength and joint health.

Foods To Avoid With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Processed Foods:

Processed foods are often high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, all of which can fuel inflammation. Regular consumption may also lead to weight gain and increase heart-related risks.

Red Meat And Processed Meats:

These foods are typically high in saturated fats that may worsen inflammation. Processed meats may also contain preservatives that negatively impact both joint and heart health.

Fried Foods:

Fried foods contain unhealthy fats, including excess omega-6 fatty acids, which can promote inflammation and strain cardiovascular health when eaten frequently.

Refined Sugars and Carbohydrates:

Sugary treats and refined grains quickly convert to glucose in the body, triggering inflammatory chemicals called cytokines. Over time, this can intensify RA symptoms.

Excess Salt:

High salt intake can worsen fluid retention, especially in people taking steroids for RA. Keeping sodium levels low supports both joint comfort and blood pressure control.

Alcohol:

Alcohol can interfere with RA medications and contribute to inflammation. Limiting or avoiding alcohol may help keep symptoms better managed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

