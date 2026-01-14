Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'I Don't Know How He's Alive': RFK Jr's Surprising Revelation About Donald Trump's Travel Diet

‘I Don’t Know How He’s Alive’: RFK Jr’s Surprising Revelation About Donald Trump’s Travel Diet

RFK Jr opens up about Donald Trump’s eating habits on the road, sparking fresh debate over the president’s health, stamina and age.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump’s lifestyle has long fascinated the public, but a new revelation from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has added a surprising layer to that conversation. During a recent podcast interview with Katie Miller, Kennedy offered a candid and at times light-hearted glimpse into how the president eats, especially when he is away from home. His comments have quickly gone viral, fuelling fresh discussions about Trump’s health, stamina and ability to keep pace with the demanding role.

ALSO READ: Veer Pahariya Attends Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Reception Alone, Fuels Tara Sutaria Split Rumours

‘Healthy At Home, Fast Food On The Road’

(Image Source: Twitter/@gundemio)
(Image Source: Twitter/@gundemio)

According to Kennedy, Trump follows a far more balanced routine while staying at Mar-a-Lago and inside the White House. However, travel changes everything.

“People who travel with him think he’s pumping himself full of poison all day long,” Kennedy said.

The health secretary explained that Trump relies heavily on familiar fast-food brands during trips, largely as a precaution. “When he’s on the road, he eats food he trusts,” he said, naming McDonald’s and other major chains as staples of the president’s travel menu.

Despite the choices, Kennedy expressed amazement at Trump’s physical resilience. “He has the constitution of a deity,” he said. “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

He went on to describe Trump as “the most energetic person any of us have met,” insisting that fast food is the exception rather than the rule.

Health Questions Return As Trump Pushes Back

Kennedy’s remarks arrive at a time when Trump is once again under the microscope over his health. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president rejected renewed concerns about his age, physical appearance and reports of appearing tired at public events.

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump told the newspaper.

Now 79, Trump would be 82 by the end of his second term, making him the oldest serving US president in history. He dismissed claims that he dozes off during meetings, saying photographers simply catch him mid-blink. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking,” he said. “They’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump also confirmed he has reduced parts of his schedule, though he denied that stamina played any role. “I’ve never been a big sleeper,” he said.

Medication, Makeup And Medical Clearance

In the same interview, Trump disclosed that he consumes around 325 milligrams of aspirin each day, a higher dose than usually advised, explaining that it helps keep his blood “nice and thin.” He said the medication contributes to bruising on his hands, which is sometimes concealed with makeup.

“I have makeup that’s easy to put on. Takes about 10 seconds,” Trump said, recalling how Attorney General Pam Bondi once accidentally nicked his hand with her ring.

The White House continues to stand firmly behind the president’s fitness. Following a full medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October 2025, Trump’s physician declared him to be in exceptional health, pointing to strong cardiovascular, neurological and physical indicators.

As debate continues, one thing is certain, the world remains deeply curious about how Donald Trump manages the relentless pace of the presidency, diet quirks and all.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. RFK Jr Trump Diet
