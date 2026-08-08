Renu Dhariyal Sets Guinness World Record With 8-Foot-10-Inch Hair: Here's How She Maintains It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renu Dhariyal achieved Guinness World Record for longest hair.

Her hair measures 271.50 cm, verified in Uttarakhand.

Growing hair since 2015 requires hours of maintenance.

Renu Dhariyal has turned years of hair care into a Guinness World Records achievement. The content creator from India now holds the record for the longest hair on a living person (female), with her locks measuring 271.50 cm, or 8 feet 10 inches. Her record was verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, in April, according to Guinness World Records. Renu has been growing her hair since 2015 and says she has not cut it during that time. Her hair has become part of her online identity, where she shares beauty tips and discusses the patience and effort needed to maintain the length.

8-Foot-10-Inch Hair

Renu’s hair measures 271.50 cm, making it just a little shorter than the height of Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever recorded, who measured 272 cm. Guinness World Records officially verified her achievement in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, in April. Her record replaces that of Aliia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 cm, or 8 feet 5.3 inches.

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Renu is a content creator and YouTuber who uses her platform to share beauty-related advice with other women. Her extraordinary hair has also become the defining feature of her online presence.

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Growing Hair Since 2015

Renu has been growing her hair continuously for more than a decade. She explained that her decision was influenced partly by the place long hair holds in Indian culture and its association with beauty and tradition. “I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture, long hair is considered a symbol of extreme beauty and tradition, which is what inspired me to grow it so long. “I have never cut my hair since 2015.”

Renu Dhariyal (India) has the longest hair in the world! 🩷



She has claimed the record for longest hair on a living person (female).



Her stunning raven tresses measure an unbelievable 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in) long. pic.twitter.com/N8FeWdUGP0 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 7, 2026

Guinness World Records reported that Renu’s hair is thick and shiny. When she needs to keep it away from the floor, she puts it into an elaborate plait.

Hours Of Washing And Detangling

Hair reaching almost nine feet naturally requires a very different maintenance routine from everyday long hair. Renu says washing and detangling alone can take hours, making patience an essential part of keeping her locks in good condition. “It takes a lot of patience to maintain long hair. I spend hours washing and detangling my hair.

She also told Guinness World Records that she avoids chemical products and makes homemade hair oils and shampoos, which she discusses on her YouTube channel. For Renu, the record is not only about length. She hopes her achievement will bring attention to her local community while encouraging others to stay consistent with their goals.

Her story also shows just how much time and commitment can go into maintaining extremely long hair. What began as a decision in 2015 has now become an officially recognised world record.