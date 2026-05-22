Bollywood Stars Turn Basic White Tees Into The Biggest Summer Fashion Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood actors showcase white tank tops as summer fashion.

Tiger Shroff emphasizes fitness and effortless cool with basic wear.

Ranveer Singh brings bold personality to simple white outfits.

Shahid Kapoor adds relaxed, luxurious style to the trend.

Hrithik Roshan defines easy summer dressing with denim.

Aditya Roy Kapur inspires casual, trendy looks with cargos.

Summers are all about sweats and heat, but if you think that means compromising on style, well, that’s not true at all. Summer fashion is all about keeping things light, comfortable and effortlessly cool. And honestly, who said sweat and style can’t go hand in hand? This season, Bollywood superstars are proving that a simple white tee or tank top can easily become the hottest fashion trend of summer.

1. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff turns the classic white sleeveless tee into the ultimate fitness fashion statement. With his sculpted physique, relaxed styling and confident energy, the actor proves that basics can still look powerful. Whether it’s gym wear or casual summer fashion, Tiger’s white tank aesthetic screams effortless cool.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh brings his bold personality into even the simplest outfit. His fitted white tank paired with a gym-ready vibe makes the look stylish without trying too hard. From intense expressions to his powerful presence, Ranveer shows how a basic white tee can still steal all the attention.

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3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor adds a relaxed and stylish touch to the white tank trend. With layered accessories, soft styling and laid-back fashion choices, the actor makes the outfit look luxurious yet easy-going at the same time. His summer style feels simple, modern and effortlessly fashionable.

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4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan proves that less is always more. A sporty white tank paired with classic denims is enough for him to create a complete summer fashion moment. Clean, casual and ultra-cool, his look perfectly defines easy summer dressing.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur brings rugged off-duty energy to the trend. Styled with relaxed cargos, sneakers and a backwards cap, his white tank look feels casual, fresh and effortlessly stylish. It’s the perfect inspiration for anyone wanting simple but trendy summer fashion.