Ranbir Kapoor, N Chandrasekaran Unveil Visual Biography Of Gurudevshri Rakeshji In Mumbai

MUMBAI: A visual biography documenting the life and work of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), was released at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on September 26.

Titled Beyond - The Life and Works of Pujya Gurudevshri, the book was unveiled on the occasion of Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, actor Ranbir Kapoor and other dignitaries participated in the launch, which took place during the concluding evening of the two-day 'Aho Gurudev' celebration.

The event brought together devotees from 24 countries and included a musical presentation based on Gurudevshri's life. The production involved around 600 devotees, with LED projections used as part of the presentation at the convention centre.

Book explores Gurudevshri's life and work

The book seeks to document different aspects of Gurudevshri Rakeshji's journey, including his spiritual work and engagement with people, particularly young people.

The launch panel included Pujya Nalinbhai, Manoj Modi, Director of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group of Companies, and Abhay Jasani, President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

Renowned kathakar Pujya Morari Bapu and Pujyashri Anandmurti Gurumaa were also present on the dais.

Senior Sanyasi Atmarpit Nemiji, who has worked alongside Gurudevshri for several years, introduced the central theme of the biography through three questions: "What moved the unmoved to move the world? What made His silence speak to millions? What inspired a soul that needs nothing to give everything?"

He described the book as an attempt to explore these questions and reflect on Gurudevshri's contribution.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks about first meeting

For Ranbir Kapoor, the occasion also marked his first meeting with Gurudevshri. Kapoor recalled that he had been invited to the Mission's Global Youth Festival the previous year but was unable to attend.

During his address, Kapoor referred to Gurudevshri as a 'youth magnet' and spoke about how developments in his personal and professional life had brought him closer to spirituality.

He said becoming a father two years ago and playing Bhagwan Ram in Ramayana had both contributed to this journey. Addressing Gurudevshri, he said, "And now, after knowing you, I know that I will get closer to my goal."

Kapoor also spoke about his experience of sitting beside Gurudevshri, saying he sensed "some power, some aura which is very hard to define." He added that he looked forward to visiting the ashram in Dharampur.

Chandrasekaran highlights role of values

N Chandrasekaran said he had spent the days leading up to the event reading about Gurudevshri's teachings and his work with young people.

Drawing from his four decades of association with the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran spoke about the importance of trust and character in building individuals and institutions.

He said these values were being shared with large numbers of people through Gurudevshri's work, adding, "not one at a time, but tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands, and millions of people at a time. That is the impact Gurudev is having on this world."

'Aho Gurudev' marks 60th birthday

The release of the biography was part of 'Aho Gurudev', a two-day programme organised to mark Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday.

As part of the celebrations, SRMD announced 60 projects, with 30 focused on societal upliftment and another 30 centred on spiritual growth. Two initiatives, covering anaemia mitigation and vision care, aim to reach 60 million lives.

The birthday programme also included Atmarpit Diksha for 11 young professionals. The initiation involves a lifelong commitment to celibacy, sadhana and seva.

The celebrations are part of a year-long Diamond Jubilee programme, which is scheduled to travel to different cities in India and overseas. Senior Sanyasi Atmarpit Nemiji, while speaking about Gurudevshri's influence, said the public knows him through several roles, including those of a spiritual visionary, founder, orator and author. However, he said these descriptions did not fully capture his personality. "I've heard Bapa speak about love but more importantly I've seen Him love," Nemiji said.