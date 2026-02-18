Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ramadan 2026 Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Bihar, Assam; First Fast From Tomorrow

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting India: This holy month in the Islamic lunar calendar involves fasting from dawn till sunset, prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection. The start date varies globally, with India often beginning a day later than Gulf nations due to differing moon sightings.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 06:57 PM (IST)

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting India: Ramadan 2026 is likely to commence in India on Wednesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon in several cities. Muslims across the country will observe their first fast on Thursday, February 19, marking the beginning of the holy month.

Qazi Rizwan Nadawi of Imarat-e-Sharia Phulwari Sharif, Patna confirmed the development to ABP News. 

Religious committees and local moon sightings in other parts of the country are also expected to confirm moon sighting shortly. 

Also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, or Hijri calendar. Its arrival is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, signalling a sacred period devoted to fasting, prayer, charity and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2026 Calendar: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More

Moon Sighting Marks Sacred Beginning

The start of Ramadan hinges on the visual confirmation of the crescent, a tradition rooted in Islamic practice. Once the moon is sighted, communities prepare for a month-long observance that reshapes daily routines, from pre-dawn meals to evening prayers.

During this period, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food and drink as an act of devotion and self-discipline.

Why Dates Differ Across Countries

Typically, the crescent moon is first sighted in Gulf nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as in some Western countries. India often begins observing Ramadan a day later, depending on local moon sightings.

Also read

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
India Moon Sighting Ramadan 2026 Ramzan 2026
