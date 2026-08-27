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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. While tying the Rakhi is the central tradition, exchanging gifts has also become an important part of the celebration. If you are looking for a thoughtful gift without spending too much, there are plenty of useful and attractive options available for under Rs 1,000. From personalised keepsakes and accessories to self-care products, books and everyday essentials, you can choose a gift based on your sibling's interests and personality. Here are 15 gift ideas under Rs 1,000 that can make Raksha Bandhan 2026 more memorable.

Personalised Photo Frame

A personalised photo frame featuring a favourite childhood or family picture can be a meaningful Raksha Bandhan gift. You can choose a simple design and add a short message to make it more personal.

Customised Coffee Mug

A customised mug with your sibling's name, a memorable photograph or a fun message is an affordable and practical gift. It can be used every day while also reminding them of the special sibling bond

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Wallet

A stylish wallet is a useful gift option, especially for a brother or sister who prefers practical accessories. Look for a compact design with enough space for cards and cash.

Scented Candles

For siblings who enjoy decorating their room or creating a relaxing atmosphere, scented candles can make a thoughtful gift. Choose a fragrance they already enjoy or opt for a mild, refreshing scent.

Books

A book can be a thoughtful gift for a sibling who loves reading. You can choose a novel, biography, self-help book or a title related to their favourite subject.

Personalised Keychain

A customised keychain carrying your sibling's name, initials, photograph or a short message can be a small yet memorable Raksha Bandhan gift.

Skincare Gift Set

A basic skincare gift set can be a useful choice for siblings interested in self-care. Consider a simple combination of products suited to their usual routine and preferences.

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Chocolate Gift Box

Chocolates are a classic choice for festivals and celebrations. A neatly packed chocolate box under Rs 1,000 can be paired with a handwritten note to add a personal touch.

Desk Organiser

For a sibling who studies or works at a desk, an organiser can be both useful and stylish. It can help keep stationery, accessories and other small items arranged.

Bluetooth Speaker

A compact Bluetooth speaker can be a fun gift for music lovers. Several affordable options are available under Rs 1,000, making it a practical choice for casual listening.

Plant For Their Room

A small indoor plant can make a thoughtful and refreshing gift. Low-maintenance varieties are especially suitable for siblings who want to add some greenery to their study table, bedroom or workspace.

Diary Or Planner

A diary or planner is a useful gift for a sibling who likes to organise their studies, work or daily activities. Choose a design that matches their personality and interests.

Phone Stand

A compact phone stand can be useful for watching videos, attending online classes or keeping a smartphone conveniently positioned on a desk. It is an affordable option for siblings who appreciate practical gadgets.

Jewellery Or Fashion Accessory

A simple bracelet, pendant, earrings or other fashion accessory can be a stylish Raksha Bandhan gift. Choose something based on your sibling's personal taste rather than following trends.

Gift Hamper

If you cannot decide on one particular gift, create a small personalised hamper. You can combine chocolates, snacks, a keychain, stationery, a handwritten note or another small item while keeping the total cost under Rs 1,000.

Make The Gift More Special

The price of a Raksha Bandhan gift does not determine its emotional value. A simple present can become much more meaningful when accompanied by a handwritten note, a favourite photograph or a personal message. You can also pair the gift with your sibling's favourite sweets or snacks to make the celebration more memorable. Whether you choose a practical accessory, a personalised keepsake, a book or a small self-care gift, the most important part of Raksha Bandhan is celebrating the bond you share with your sibling.