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English NewsLifestyleRaksha Bandhan 2026: 5 Trendy Blouse Designs To Try This Festive Season

Raksha Bandhan 2026: 5 Trendy Blouse Designs To Try This Festive Season

Upgrade your Raksha Bandhan look with trendy blouse designs like sequin, brocade, corset, cape and mirror-work styles. They add elegance, comfort and a festive touch to any saree.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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  • Mulberry silk, tissue fabric ensure classic, elegant saree investments.

Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about tying a rakhi; it's also a celebration of family, tradition and dressing up in your festive best. For many women, choosing the perfect saree is only half the task; the right blouse can completely transform the outfit, adding elegance, personality and a contemporary touch.

5 Trendy Blouse Styles

If you're planning to wear a saree this Raksha Bandhan, these trending blouse designs can help you stand out while staying comfortable throughout the celebrations.

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A sleeveless sequin blouse is an excellent choice for those who prefer a glamorous look without relying on heavy jewellery. The subtle shimmer pairs beautifully with chiffon and georgette sarees, while a V-neck design creates a flattering festive silhouette.

For those who love timeless elegance, a brocade blouse remains a classic favourite. Its rich woven texture complements silk and traditional sarees perfectly, and elbow-length sleeves offer both comfort and a regal finish.

Fashion-forward options such as inverted V-cut back blouses, jacket-style blouses, corset blouses, cape blouses and mirror-work designs continue to dominate festive wardrobes. While inverted V-cut and jacket-style blouses add a contemporary edge, corset blouses create a structured silhouette. Cape blouses offer a graceful layered effect, and mirror-work blouses instantly brighten even the simplest saree.

Classic Fabrics That Never Go Out Of Style

Fabric plays just as important a role as design when it comes to festive dressing. A mulberry silk V-neck blouse is a timeless investment that pairs effortlessly with Kanjeevaram and Banarasi sarees. Its luxurious finish looks elegant in both natural daylight and evening lighting, while the fabric holds its shape comfortably throughout the day.

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If you prefer understated glamour, a tissue fabric blouse is another stylish option. Featuring a sweetheart or paan-shaped neckline, it complements organza and chiffon sarees beautifully. Its soft sheen makes it suitable for both daytime family gatherings and evening celebrations.

Whether your style is traditional or contemporary, choosing a well-fitted blouse can instantly elevate your festive look. This Raksha Bandhan, let your blouse do more than simply complement your saree it can become the statement piece that completes your celebration-ready ensemble.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can a blouse elevate a saree outfit for Raksha Bandhan?

The right blouse can completely transform a saree, adding elegance, personality, and a contemporary touch. It can become the statement piece that completes your celebration-ready ensemble.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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Raksha Bandhan
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