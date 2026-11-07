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English NewsLifestyleRajib Upadhya's 'Giants At The Gates' Launched In Delhi; Book Examines Nepal's Place In Global Politics

Rajib Upadhya's 'Giants At The Gates' Launched In Delhi; Book Examines Nepal's Place In Global Politics

Rajib Upadhya's 'Giants at the Gates' was launched in Delhi, exploring Nepal's diplomatic challenges and changing role amid shifting global power dynamics.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajib Upadhya's book launched in Delhi, discussing Nepal's global role.
  • Explores Nepal navigating complex geopolitics while safeguarding national interests.
  • Book argues military non-aggression strengthens Nepal's diplomatic position.
  • Diplomats, academics discussed Nepal's evolving position at the launch.

Rajib Upadhya's book, Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder, was launched at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Friday, November 6. The event brought together diplomats, academics and researchers to discuss Nepal's position amid changing regional and global power dynamics. The book examines the challenges and opportunities facing the Himalayan nation as the international order continues to evolve.

'Giants At The Gates' Explores Nepal's Diplomatic Position

The book offers an insight into Nepal's political economy during a period when Upadhya was associated with leading financial institutions. It looks at how a relatively small nation can navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical environment while safeguarding its national interests.

Reflecting on the central theme, the book talks about the the contrast between powerful nations and smaller countries trying to find their footing in an evolving world.

It also raises an important question: are powerful neighbouring countries Nepal's biggest challenge, or does the country need to address its own limitations to strengthen its position?

The book argues that Nepal's lack of ambitions to project military power or threaten its neighbours can become an important diplomatic advantage.

It further emphasises the importance of international law, multilateralism and global institutions in protecting the interests of smaller nations. For Nepal, maintaining constructive relationships with neighbouring countries and respecting international rules could provide a stronger foundation for long-term security.

Diplomats And Academics Join Discussion At Delhi Launch

The launch programme opened with remarks by Shri Shyam Saran, President of the India International Centre and former Foreign Secretary of the Government of India.

The subsequent panel discussion featured Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation; Ambassador Ranjit Rae, former diplomat with the Government of India; and Professor Mahendra P. Lama from the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

New Delhi-based Nepali journalist and researcher Akanshya Shah moderated the discussion, which explored Nepal's position in the context of changing regional and international developments.

The programme concluded with remarks by Surendra Thapa, Acting Ambassador of Nepal to India at the Embassy of Nepal.

About The Author Rajib Upadhya

Rajib Upadhya previously worked as a senior external affairs officer at the World Bank's Nepal office. Before joining the institution, he built his career in journalism and broadcasting in Nepal.

He worked with the World Bank across Nepal and South Asia from 1995 to 2018, bringing his experience of the country's political economy and international engagement into his writing.

About The Book: 'Giants At The Gates'

Giants at the Gates: Nepal in a World of Reorder examines Nepal's contemporary political journey against the backdrop of changing global power structures.

The book reflects on the country's history of political uncertainty, unfulfilled expectations and missed opportunities. It also considers how emerging geopolitical shifts and the growing influence of multipolarity could create new possibilities for Nepal.

At its heart, the book raises questions about the challenges Nepal needs to address, the opportunities it should pursue and the political direction required to achieve its ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the central theme of Rajib Upadhya's book, 'Giants at the Gates'?

The book examines Nepal's challenges and opportunities amidst evolving global power dynamics. It explores how a small nation navigates complex geopolitics while safeguarding its national interests.

Where and when was 'Giants at the Gates' officially launched?

The book was launched on Friday, November 6, at the India International Centre in New Delhi. The event gathered diplomats, academics, and researchers for a discussion.

What does the book suggest as a diplomatic advantage for Nepal?

The book suggests Nepal's lack of ambition to project military power can be a diplomatic advantage. It emphasizes international law and multilateralism for protecting smaller nations' interests.

What is Rajib Upadhya's professional background?

Rajib Upadhya was a senior external affairs officer at the World Bank's Nepal office from 1995-2018. He also had a career in journalism and broadcasting before joining the institution.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal DELHI Rajib Upadhya Giants At The Gates
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