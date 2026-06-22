Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleQuote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure

Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure

Winston S. Churchill's famous quote teaches that neither success nor failure is permanent; true achievement lies in having the courage to keep going despite setbacks.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister, led during World War II.
  • His quote stresses perseverance, not complacency nor defeat.
  • Quote widely attributed to him, lacking definitive origin evidence.
  • However, its sentiment aligns with his WWII leadership philosophy.

Sir Winston S. Churchill was one of the most influential political leaders of the 20th century. A British statesman, army officer and writer, Churchill is best remembered for serving as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the Second World War. Renowned for his powerful speeches and unwavering determination, he inspired Britain during some of its darkest days. Apart from politics, Churchill was also a prolific author and historian, winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1953. His words continue to inspire people across generations.

The Quote And Its Meaning

“Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston S. Churchill

This timeless quote highlights the importance of perseverance in life. Churchill reminds us that success should never make us complacent, as achievements are rarely permanent. Likewise, failure should not be viewed as the end of the journey. Everyone experiences setbacks, disappointments and obstacles at different stages of life.

ALSO READ | Pawan Singh’s 10-Year-Old Bhojpuri Song Breaks Record, Hits 800 Mn Views On YouTube

According to Churchill, what truly matters is the courage to keep moving forward despite difficulties. Success and failure are both temporary experiences; resilience, determination and the willingness to continue are what ultimately lead to growth and achievement. The quote encourages individuals to remain focused on their goals and never give up, regardless of the challenges they encounter.

When And Where Was It Said?

Although this quote is widely attributed to Winston S. Churchill and frequently appears in books, speeches and motivational literature, historians have not found definitive evidence of the exact occasion when he first said or wrote these words. No specific date, speech or location has been conclusively linked to the quotation.

ALSO READ | ‘Welcome to The Jungle’ Gets 18 Censor Cuts; Bikini Scenes Trimmed, Kashmir Dialogue Removed

Nevertheless, the sentiment strongly reflects Churchill's leadership philosophy during the Second World War, when he repeatedly urged people to remain steadfast and courageous in the face of adversity. As a result, the quote has become closely associated with his enduring legacy of resilience and determination.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Winston Churchill primarily known for?

Winston Churchill is best remembered for serving as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during the Second World War. He was renowned for his powerful speeches and unwavering determination.

What is the meaning of Churchill's quote,

This quote highlights the importance of perseverance, reminding us that both success and failure are temporary. It emphasizes that resilience, determination, and the willingness to continue are what truly matter.

When and where did Winston Churchill say this famous quote?

Although widely attributed to him, historians have not found definitive evidence of the exact occasion when Churchill first said or wrote these words. No specific date or location has been conclusively linked.

What other notable achievements did Winston Churchill have besides his political career?

Apart from politics, Churchill was also a prolific author and historian. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1953.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quote Of The Day Winston S. Churchill Quote Winston Churchill Inspirational Quote
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure
Quote Of The Day | Winston S Churchill's Timeless Lesson On Success And Failure
Lifestyle
Ashadha 2026: Worship Lord Vamana And Surya Dev For Health, Blessings, And Positivity
Ashadha 2026: Worship Lord Vamana And Surya Dev For Health, Blessings, And Positivity
Lifestyle
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Does Lord Jagannath Fall Ill After Snana Purnima? Know Mystery Of 15-Day Anasara Period
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Why Does Lord Jagannath Fall Ill After Snana Purnima? Know Mystery Of 15-Day Anasara Period
Lifestyle
Monsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It
Monsoon Hair Fall: Why Hair Loss Increases During The Rainy Season And How To Prevent It
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget