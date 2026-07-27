Quote Of The Day | Maya Angelou On Why True Strength Lies In Never Giving Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quote reflects Angelou's enduring legacy on human spirit.

Maya Angelou was an acclaimed American poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, and one of the most influential literary voices of the 20th century. Best known for her autobiographical work I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Angelou inspired millions through her writings and speeches on courage, resilience, dignity, and hope. Her timeless words continue to encourage people to face adversity with determination and emerge stronger from life's toughest moments.

The Quote And Its Meaning

"We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated." – Maya Angelou

This powerful quote reminds us that setbacks are an inevitable part of life, but they do not have to define us. Maya Angelou draws a clear distinction between experiencing defeat and allowing it to break our spirit. Everyone faces disappointments, failures, and unexpected obstacles, yet these moments are opportunities to learn, grow, and build resilience.

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The message encourages us to keep moving forward even when circumstances seem discouraging. True success is not measured by how often we fall but by our willingness to rise after every setback. Angelou's words inspire us to face challenges with courage, believing that perseverance and inner strength can help us overcome even the most difficult situations. By refusing to surrender to defeat, we become stronger, wiser, and better prepared for the future

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When And Where Was It Said?

This quote is widely attributed to Maya Angelou and has appeared in numerous collections of her inspirational sayings. It is most commonly associated with her speeches, interviews, and writings that focused on resilience, perseverance, and the human spirit. While there is no verified public record identifying the exact speech, interview, or publication in which she first expressed these words, the quote has long been recognised as one of Angelou's most enduring messages, reflecting the themes that defined both her life and literary legacy.