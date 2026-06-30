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English NewsLifestylePune’s Lohagad Fort Sees 25% More Visitors After Ketan Agarwal’s Murder; Here’s What Draws Tourists

Pune’s Lohagad Fort Sees 25% More Visitors After Ketan Agarwal’s Murder; Here’s What Draws Tourists

The Ketan Agarwal murder case put Lohagad Fort in the spotlight, leading to a 25 per cent rise in visitors eager to explore its heritage and scenic trekking trails.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lohagad Fort sees 25% visitor surge after a recent murder case.
  • Ancient fort remains popular for history, nature, and accessibility.
  • Fort offers historic gateways, Vinchu Kata, and scenic views.
  • Enjoy fitness, well-being, and practice responsible tourism here.

One of Maharashtra's most popular trekking locations, Lohagad Fort, has seen a significant increase in visitors lately. In the wake of the nationally publicised Ketan Agarwal murder case, foot traffic at the medieval fort has surged by almost 25 per cent, according to News18. Many are curious to visit the site that dominated national headlines. However, tavel experts claim that Lohagad's enduring appeal goes well beyond the news cycle, despite the terrible incident's understandable public interest. Trekkers, history buffs and nature lovers seeking a revitalising getaway from the city have been drawn to the fort for decades.

Historic Fort With Timeless Appeal

Located at an elevation of roughly 1,033 meters close to Lonavala, Lohagad Fort is thought to be more than 2,000 years old and is strongly linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who utilised it as a tactical military stronghold. It is still one of Maharashtra's easiest to reach hill forts today, and it welcomes tourists all year round, particularly during the monsoon when the Sahyadri hills are clothed in verdant foliage. Maharashtra Tourism claims that weekend travellers and trekkers love it because of its convenient access from both Mumbai and Pune.

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Must-Visit Attractions Inside Lohagad Fort

The experience is not limited to the walk itself. Vinchu Kata (Scorpion's Tail) a long, narrow fortified spur that offers sweeping views of the Sahyadri hills and the Pawna reservoir, is one of the most famous features of Lohagad Fort. The fort's four historic gateways, Ganesh Darwaza, Narayan Darwaza, Hanuman Darwaza and Maha Darwaza, which display striking military architecture from the Maratha era and are surprisingly well preserved, are also accessible to visitors. The Mahadev Temple, historic water tanks like the Tryambak Tank, historical cannons, bastions and sweeping views of Visapur Fort, Pawna Lake and the surrounding Western Ghats are all accessible to visitors at the peak. 

Lohagad is a great place for a full-day heritage and nature walk that combines history, adventure and breathtaking scenery. Nearby attractions include the Bhaja Caves and Karla Caves.

Why Lohagad Is Ideal For Fitness And Well-Being

Families, novices and casual hikers can all enjoy the reasonably simple climb to Lohagad Fort. Walking along picturesque trails and climbing its historic stone steps offer a great cardiovascular workout that also strengthens the legs and increases endurance.

Adults should strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise per week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and hikes like Lohagad provide a fun way to stay active. Lohagad is a great place for relaxation and fitness because research published in Nature indicates that spending time in natural settings can lower stress, elevate mood and promote general well-being.

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There is much more to Lohagad Fort than just hiking. While taking in expansive views of the Sahyadri hills, visitors can explore its historic gateways, stone walls, panoramic viewpoints and the famous Vinchu Kata. It is a favourite among history buffs, photographers and nature lovers alike because of its blend of scenic beauty, history and wide vistas which promote slower, more contemplative travel.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Lohagad Fort recently experienced a surge in visitors?

The fort has seen a 25% increase in visitors due to public interest following the nationally publicized Ketan Agarwal murder case. Many tourists are curious to view the site that dominated headlines.

What is the historical significance of Lohagad Fort?

Lohagad Fort, over 2,000 years old, is strongly linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who used it as a tactical military stronghold. It is located near Lonavala at an elevation of roughly 1,033 meters.

What are some must-visit attractions at Lohagad Fort?

Key attractions include Vinchu Kata (Scorpion's Tail), four well-preserved historic gateways (Ganesh, Narayan, Hanuman, Maha Darwaza), and the Mahadev Temple. Visitors can also see historical cannons and bastions.

Is Lohagad Fort suitable for novice trekkers or families?

Yes, the climb to Lohagad Fort is considered reasonably simple, making it enjoyable for families, novices, and casual hikers. It offers a great cardiovascular workout and strengthens the legs.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trekking Travel Tourism Maharashtra Maharashtra' Lohagad Fort
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