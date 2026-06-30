Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lohagad Fort sees 25% visitor surge after a recent murder case.

Ancient fort remains popular for history, nature, and accessibility.

Fort offers historic gateways, Vinchu Kata, and scenic views.

Enjoy fitness, well-being, and practice responsible tourism here.

One of Maharashtra's most popular trekking locations, Lohagad Fort, has seen a significant increase in visitors lately. In the wake of the nationally publicised Ketan Agarwal murder case, foot traffic at the medieval fort has surged by almost 25 per cent, according to News18. Many are curious to visit the site that dominated national headlines. However, tavel experts claim that Lohagad's enduring appeal goes well beyond the news cycle, despite the terrible incident's understandable public interest. Trekkers, history buffs and nature lovers seeking a revitalising getaway from the city have been drawn to the fort for decades.

Historic Fort With Timeless Appeal

Located at an elevation of roughly 1,033 meters close to Lonavala, Lohagad Fort is thought to be more than 2,000 years old and is strongly linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who utilised it as a tactical military stronghold. It is still one of Maharashtra's easiest to reach hill forts today, and it welcomes tourists all year round, particularly during the monsoon when the Sahyadri hills are clothed in verdant foliage. Maharashtra Tourism claims that weekend travellers and trekkers love it because of its convenient access from both Mumbai and Pune.

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Must-Visit Attractions Inside Lohagad Fort

The experience is not limited to the walk itself. Vinchu Kata (Scorpion's Tail) a long, narrow fortified spur that offers sweeping views of the Sahyadri hills and the Pawna reservoir, is one of the most famous features of Lohagad Fort. The fort's four historic gateways, Ganesh Darwaza, Narayan Darwaza, Hanuman Darwaza and Maha Darwaza, which display striking military architecture from the Maratha era and are surprisingly well preserved, are also accessible to visitors. The Mahadev Temple, historic water tanks like the Tryambak Tank, historical cannons, bastions and sweeping views of Visapur Fort, Pawna Lake and the surrounding Western Ghats are all accessible to visitors at the peak.

Lohagad is a great place for a full-day heritage and nature walk that combines history, adventure and breathtaking scenery. Nearby attractions include the Bhaja Caves and Karla Caves.

Why Lohagad Is Ideal For Fitness And Well-Being

Families, novices and casual hikers can all enjoy the reasonably simple climb to Lohagad Fort. Walking along picturesque trails and climbing its historic stone steps offer a great cardiovascular workout that also strengthens the legs and increases endurance.

Adults should strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise per week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and hikes like Lohagad provide a fun way to stay active. Lohagad is a great place for relaxation and fitness because research published in Nature indicates that spending time in natural settings can lower stress, elevate mood and promote general well-being.

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There is much more to Lohagad Fort than just hiking. While taking in expansive views of the Sahyadri hills, visitors can explore its historic gateways, stone walls, panoramic viewpoints and the famous Vinchu Kata. It is a favourite among history buffs, photographers and nature lovers alike because of its blend of scenic beauty, history and wide vistas which promote slower, more contemplative travel.





