Planning A Trip To Tirupati? Check Travel Advisories Amid Cyclone Arnab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pilgrims advised checking updates, consider postponing non-urgent visits.

Cyclone Arnab, developing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to affect weather conditions along the Andhra Pradesh coast, with heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of the cyclone making landfall by the morning of October 28, raising concerns for people planning to visit Tirupati and Tirumala.

Pilgrims travelling to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara should check the latest weather updates, road restrictions and temple advisories before beginning their journey. Adverse weather conditions could affect road connectivity and transport services in the region.

Tirupati-Tirumala Ghat Road Status

The hilly roads connecting Tirupati to Tirumala can become risky during heavy rainfall because of slippery surfaces, waterlogging and the possibility of landslides. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had announced the closure of the ghat roads on October 26 as a precautionary measure.

Pilgrims should confirm the current status of the roads through official TTD announcements before travelling. The Alipiri and Srivari Mettu pedestrian routes may also face restrictions depending on weather conditions and safety assessments.

Devotees are advised not to use unauthorised routes or attempt to bypass barricades to reach the hill shrine.

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Will Tirupati Temple Darshan Be Affected?

Temple darshan arrangements may be affected if severe weather disrupts access to Tirumala. Even if darshan services remain operational, reaching the temple could become difficult if road or pedestrian-route restrictions continue.

Pilgrims who have already booked darshan slots should check the official TTD website for the latest updates on temple access, ticket validity and possible rescheduling arrangements. Travellers should confirm their plans before leaving for Tirupati rather than relying on earlier bookings alone.

Train And Flight Services: What Travellers Should Know

Cyclone-related weather conditions may disrupt transport services across parts of southern coastal India. Train operations have reportedly been affected, with cancellations and schedule changes reported around October 27 and 28.

Passengers travelling to Tirupati by train should check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for updates on departures, cancellations and delays. Those flying to the region should verify their flight status with the respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Travellers should also keep alternative arrangements in mind and allow extra time for their journeys in case of unexpected disruptions.

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Essential Safety Tips For Tirupati Pilgrims

Devotees planning to visit Tirupati and Tirumala during the cyclone should follow these precautions:

Check official advisories: Follow TTD and local administration updates on ghat road closures, pedestrian routes and darshan arrangements.

Avoid unnecessary travel: Consider postponing the visit until weather conditions improve if the journey is not urgent.

Take extra care of children and senior citizens: Avoid long waits outdoors and uphill walks during heavy rainfall.

Carry essential supplies: Keep raincoats, necessary medicines, a waterproof bag and a power bank with you.

Verify transport bookings: Check train and flight schedules before leaving home.

Follow safety instructions: Do not attempt to travel on closed roads or use unsafe alternative routes.

Should You Postpone Your Tirupati Visit?

Pilgrims should prioritise safety while planning their visit to Tirumala during Cyclone Arnab. Heavy rainfall and strong winds can rapidly change road conditions, particularly in hilly areas.

If the visit is not urgent, postponing the journey until authorities confirm that the routes are safe may be the more prudent decision. Before travelling, check the latest announcements from TTD, local authorities, railway services and airlines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on available reports and official updates at the time of writing. Travel conditions, ghat road access and darshan arrangements may change depending on weather conditions. Pilgrims are advised to check the latest announcements from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and local authorities before planning their visit.