Pitru Paksha 2026: Can You Perform Tarpan In The Morning And Go To Office? Know The Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Working professionals face challenges performing afternoon Pitru Paksha Shraddha.

Key Shraddha rituals are traditionally observed during specific afternoon hours.

Professionals should arrange leave or delegate for proper ritual observance.

Pitru Paksha 2026: In today's fast-paced life, reaching the office on time is no less than completing a big task, but since Pitru Paksha is going on and this period is dedicated to the ancestors, a problem arises for working professionals as to how to perform Shraddha.

Office hours start in the morning, and staying home until noon isn't possible for everyone. The question is: can one wake up in the morning, perform the ritual of offering prayers to ancestors, and then go to the office? Or is it necessary to stay until the afternoon for the Shraddha rituals?

Why Is Afternoon Time Important For Shraddha?

Parva Shraddha, performed during Pitru Paksha, is performed in the afternoon. According to the calendar, the Kutup, Rohini, and afternoon periods are considered important for Pitru Paksha Shraddha, and it is traditional to complete the Shraddha rituals before the afternoon ends.

Therefore, if a person has to perform Shraddha for their ancestors on a specific date and is performing Parva Shraddha, it would not be appropriate to consider the entire Shraddha ritual complete simply by offering tarpan early in the morning. The scheduled time for the main Shraddha ritual should be observed.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Gold Price Prediction 2026: Should Buy Gold Or Wait Till Dhanteras?

What Should The Job Seekers Do?

If office hours make it impossible to be home in the afternoon, it's best to speak in advance with the person responsible for performing the Shraddha ceremony, the priest, or acharya. Sometimes, another eligible family member can perform the rituals according to the prescribed rituals, but if you are the Shraddha performer, it's best to arrange a day off from work or time off to ensure both the date and the Shraddha period are observed.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Will October 2026 Hit Your Savings? What India's Horoscope Indicates

What Can You Do In The Morning?

After bathing in the morning, one can remember the ancestors, prepare for the puja, and arrange for the necessary materials. Some families also follow the tradition of offering water to the ancestors in the morning. However, this should not be considered a substitute for the full Parva Shraddha of that day.

Who Can Perform Tarpan?

Son – can perform Tarpan for father and other ancestors.

Grandson or great-grandson – If there is no son, they can perform Tarpan.

Brother or other close relative – can perform Tarpan in some circumstances.

Wife – In some traditions, there is a belief in offering tarpan for the husband.

Daughter – In many families, daughters also perform the Tarpan of ancestors; there are many opinions regarding this.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.