Pink Salt, Rock Salt Or Table Salt: Which One Is The Best Source Of Iodine?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iodine is crucial for thyroid function, metabolism, and development.

Iodised table salt remains the most reliable iodine source.

Pink Himalayan and rock salts often lack sufficient iodine.

Store iodised salt correctly and add late in cooking.

Salt does more than enhance the taste of food. It also plays an important role in providing the body with iodine, an essential nutrient required for proper thyroid function. Iodine deficiency can lead to several health problems, particularly those related to the thyroid gland. Therefore, when choosing salt, it is important to look beyond its colour, taste or claims of being natural and check whether it is iodised. Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explained that the human body cannot produce iodine on its own. It must be obtained through food. Including iodised salt in the daily diet can be a simple way to help prevent iodine deficiency.

Why Is Iodine Important For The Body?

Iodine is essential for children's growth and the development of their brains and nervous systems. The thyroid gland uses iodine to produce the T3 and T4 hormones, which regulate metabolism, help maintain body temperature and support the proper functioning of various organs. Iodine is particularly important during pregnancy and the early years of a child's life. A deficiency during pregnancy can affect the baby's development. Prolonged iodine deficiency in adults may lead to an underactive thyroid or goitre, a swelling at the front of the neck.

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Iodised Table Salt Is The Most Reliable Option

When comparing pink salt, rock salt and table salt, regular table salt is generally the most reliable option for iodine intake, provided the packet clearly states that it is iodised. Iodised salt has iodine added in controlled quantities during processing, helping people meet a part of their daily iodine requirements through their regular diet. However, the amount of iodine a person gets depends on the quantity added to the salt, how it is stored and how it is used during cooking. It is important to check the label while buying salt because not all table salt is iodised. The taste of salt alone cannot indicate whether it contains iodine.

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Pink Himalayan Salt May Not Provide Enough Iodine

Pink Himalayan salt is often considered a more natural and pure alternative to regular table salt. However, its distinctive pink colour comes from trace minerals, not iodine. Unless the packaging specifically states that the salt is iodised, its iodine content may be too low or inconsistent to meet daily requirements. Therefore, relying on non-iodised pink salt as the primary source of iodine may increase the risk of inadequate intake. The belief that pink salt is automatically healthier is also misleading. The trace minerals present in it occur in very small quantities, and pink salt is still primarily sodium chloride. Like other varieties of salt, it contributes to the body's sodium intake.

Rock Salt Or Sendha Namak Is Not A Reliable Source Of Iodine

Rock salt, also known as sendha namak, is commonly used during fasting and in several traditional dishes. It is generally mined from underground deposits and is not routinely iodised unless the manufacturer adds iodine separately. Its mineral composition can vary depending on its source, but the presence of other minerals does not mean it provides a useful amount of iodine. Replacing regular iodised table salt with non-iodised rock salt in everyday cooking may reduce iodine intake without a person realising it. This is particularly important for people whose diets contain few other iodine-rich foods.

How Much Iodine Do You Need Daily?

Most adults require around 150 micrograms of iodine a day. The requirement increases during pregnancy and breastfeeding. At the same time, the World Health Organization recommends that adults consume less than 5 grams of salt per day. This limit includes salt already present in packaged and processed foods. Iodine is also available from several dietary sources, including milk, yoghurt, eggs, seafood and certain fortified foods. However, the amount varies across foods. People who do not consume dairy products or eggs should pay particular attention to including suitable sources of iodine in their diets.

How Should You Store And Use Iodised Salt?

Proper storage and cooking practices can help preserve iodine in salt. Keep iodised salt in a covered container in a cool, dry place. Where possible, add salt towards the end of cooking, as prolonged cooking may reduce some of its iodine content. The amount lost depends on the cooking method and other conditions. Ultimately, the colour of salt, whether pink or white, and the extent to which it has been refined do not determine its iodine content. The most important factor is whether the salt is iodised. Using iodised salt in moderation can help meet the body's iodine requirements. However, it is equally important to keep total salt consumption within recommended limits.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]