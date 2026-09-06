Pet First | Walking Your Dog Daily? 5 Mistakes That Could Cause Discomfort And Health Problems

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consistent walks promote dog health; choose proper gear.

Let dogs set their pace, avoiding forceful pulling.

Allow sniffing time; select safe routes for exploration.

Always adapt walks to dog's individual health conditions.

Dogs often know when it is time for their daily walk. They may wait near the door, bring their leash, or simply become more excited as the usual walking time approaches. But a walk is not just a chance for dogs to relieve themselves. Regular outdoor activity can help maintain fitness, support healthy joints, and provide much-needed mental stimulation. At the same time, the way a dog is walked matters. An unsuitable collar, excessive pulling, or a route with unsafe surfaces can turn a routine outing into an uncomfortable experience. Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly Pet Care, as quoted by HT, explains the health benefits of regular walks and the common mistakes pet parents should avoid.

Choose The Right Walking Gear

The equipment used during a walk should be appropriate for the dog's size, breed, and physical needs. A collar or lead that is too tight, heavy, or poorly fitted can cause discomfort and put unnecessary pressure around the neck. This is particularly important for puppies, smaller dogs and short-nosed breeds, which may be more sensitive to pressure in this area. Pet parents should make sure the walking equipment fits correctly and does not restrict the dog's normal movement.

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Dr Saraswat said, “ Regular walks are an important part of preventive health care for dogs. From a clinical perspective, consistent physical activity helps dogs maintain a healthy body condition and supports cardiovascular fitness, muscle tone, and joint mobility. It also helps regulate energy balance and reduce the risk of weight gain when combined with appropriate nutrition.

Another mistake is repeatedly pulling or dragging a dog when it does not walk at the desired pace. Constant tension on the lead can place pressure on the neck and make walks stressful. Instead, pet parents can gradually teach loose-lead walking and use positive reinforcement to encourage appropriate behaviour.

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Let Your Dog Set A Sensible Pace

Not every dog needs the same amount of exercise. A healthy adult dog may cope well with a longer walk, while a puppy, senior dog or overweight pet may need shorter and gentler outings. Dogs with joint, heart, or breathing problems may also have specific exercise requirements.

Increasing the duration or intensity too quickly can leave a dog struggling to keep up. Pet parents should pay attention to signs such as excessive panting, frequent stopping, limping, or unusual difficulty during the walk. There is also no need to turn every outing into a brisk fitness session. Dogs benefit from having time to stop, sniff and investigate their surroundings. Smelling different scents allows them to process information about the environment and provides mental stimulation.

A walk can therefore be useful even when the dog is not covering a large distance. Allowing safe opportunities to sniff and explore can make an ordinary outing more engaging.

Pay Attention To The Walking Route

The route chosen for a dog walk can have just as much importance as the length of the walk. Hot pavements can be uncomfortable for paws, while slippery surfaces, damaged roads, stagnant water, and areas containing waste can create additional risks.

Pet parents should choose cleaner and safer routes and make changes according to the weather and their dog's physical condition. During the monsoon, particular attention should be given to the dog's paws and lower coat after returning home. Cleaning away mud, excess moisture, and possible contaminants can help keep the pet comfortable.

Dr Saraswat advises pet parents to focus on consistency rather than simply making walks longer or more strenuous. The right duration and intensity depend on factors including a dog's age, breed, weight, body condition and overall health.

If a dog repeatedly appears tired, shows signs of pain, starts limping, develops breathing difficulties, or shows a noticeable change in its normal walking pattern, pet parents should not push it to continue. These signs warrant veterinary advice to determine whether an underlying health issue needs attention.

A good dog walk is not measured only by distance or duration. Safe equipment, an appropriate pace, time to sniff, and a suitable route can make daily walks healthier and more enjoyable. Most importantly, pet parents should tailor exercise to their dog's individual needs rather than following a one-size-fits-all routine.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]