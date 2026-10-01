Pet First | Sneezing Around Cats? The Hidden Allergen In Their Saliva Could Be The Reason

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cat allergies are triggered by protein Fel d 1 in saliva.

Cats spread this protein through grooming, drying on fur.

Reduce allergens by regularly bathing cats, thoroughly cleaning home.

These measures help manage allergies without avoiding pets.

Cat allergies can make spending time with a pet uncomfortable, causing sneezing, a runny nose, itchy or watery eyes, and, in some cases, wheezing. While cat hair and dander are often blamed, the actual trigger can be a protein found in feline saliva. According to Lynn Paolillo, an instructor at the National Cat Groomers Institute, cats spread this protein onto their skin and coat while grooming themselves. As the saliva dries, the allergen can become attached to hair and shed skin before spreading around the home. Understanding where these allergens come from can help cat owners reduce exposure without avoiding their pets.

What Is Cat Dander?

Cat dander refers to tiny, shed skin cells that are part of a cat’s normal skin renewal process. Unlike dandruff, which can collect into visible flakes, dander is usually too small to see. The particles can settle on furniture, bedding, floors, and walls. They may also remain suspended in the air or circulate through a home's heating and cooling system. However, dander itself is not always the main reason someone reacts to a cat.

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Why Cats Trigger Allergies

The main cat allergen is a protein known as Fel d 1, which is present in a cat's saliva. Cats transfer the protein to their coat when they groom themselves. “Cats are fastidious groomers; they lick themselves all the time,” Paolillo says. “A cat’s saliva, with the protein in it, gets transferred onto their skin and coat. Over time, it dries, builds up, and flakes off either on its own or with hair or dander.”

Fel d 1 levels can vary between individual cats. This is one reason an allergy sufferer may have a mild reaction around one cat but experience stronger symptoms around another. Age can also play a role. Kittens groom themselves less than adult cats, so their exposure to saliva-based allergens may initially be lower. As they grow and become more frequent groomers, they can release more allergens into their surroundings.

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How To Reduce Cat Allergens At Home

Managing cat allergies involves reducing allergens on the cat as well as those already present around the house. Paolillo recommends regular bathing because washing can remove saliva residue, loose hair, and accumulated skin particles from a cat’s coat. Dry shampoo, however, may not provide the same benefit because it does not physically wash away the build-up.

Keeping the home clean is equally important. Regularly vacuuming and cleaning floors, furniture, and other surfaces can reduce accumulated allergens. People with allergies may also benefit from keeping cats out of the bedroom, changing clothes after prolonged contact with a cat, reducing carpets and using an air purifier to filter airborne particles.

A Cleaner Home, Easier Cat Companionship

Cat allergies may not always mean giving up time with a feline companion. Regular grooming, sensible cleaning, and reducing allergen build-up can help limit exposure. If symptoms remain persistent or include breathing difficulties, speaking with a healthcare professional is important.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on findings from a scientific research study and is intended for general informational purposes only. The study’s findings should not be interpreted as definitive evidence of canine language understanding or behaviour. Readers should refer to the original research and qualified animal behaviour or veterinary professionals for further guidance.]