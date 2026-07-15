Pet First | In Japan, 'Fur Babies' Now Outnumber Infants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shin Ohta's dog carrier creation highlights Japan's growing pet trend.

Baby product companies now adapt existing tech for booming pet market.

Pets fill emotional spaces in Japan's evolving family structures.

In Japan, a simple walk in the park led to a unique business idea that reflects a much bigger social change. Shin Ohta, a dog owner from Gifu Prefecture, often struggled when his toy poodle refused to walk and he had to carry the nearly 5kg pet home. That everyday challenge inspired him to create a solution, a comfortable carrier designed especially for dogs. Ohta, who worked with Japan’s oldest baby carrier manufacturer, realised that the same technology used to make life easier for parents could also help pet owners. This idea eventually led to the launch of dog carriers, marking another sign of Japan’s growing love for pets.

Pets Are Taking Centre Stage In Japanese Homes

Across Japan, dogs and cats are no longer viewed only as household animals. For many people, they have become beloved companions and an important part of the family. The country’s declining birth rate and changing lifestyles have contributed to this shift. With fewer children being born and more people living alone or choosing child-free lifestyles, many Japanese citizens are finding emotional comfort and companionship through pets. This growing trend, often called “pet humanisation”, has changed the way people care for their animals. Pet owners are now spending more on premium food, healthcare, stylish outfits, strollers, and even specialised accessories that were once mainly associated with babies.

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Baby Brands Turn Towards The Pet Market

Japan’s changing demographics have also forced businesses to rethink their strategies. Companies that once built their success around baby products are now entering the booming pet care industry. Manufacturers of baby carriers, diapers, and strollers are using their experience to create similar products for pets. At Japan’s annual Interpets conference in Tokyo, companies showcased everything from pet-friendly strollers and carriers to organic treats and advanced care products. For many businesses, the pet sector has become a promising opportunity as demand for traditional baby products declines.

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Changing Families, Changing Markets

Experts believe Japan’s growing attachment to pets reflects a deeper transformation in society. Pets are filling emotional spaces created by smaller families, urban lifestyles, and increasing loneliness. Sociologists describe this as the rise of “multi-species families”, where animals play different roles from companions for single individuals to emotional support for older adults and playmates for children. Japan’s pet care boom shows how social changes can reshape consumer habits. As more people welcome pets into their homes like family members, the demand for products and services designed for “fur babies” is expected to continue growing.