Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dogs show allergies as skin, ear, paw irritation.

Environmental, parasitic, food allergies trigger skin issues, not respiratory.

Vets diagnose, offer immunotherapy, home care to reduce exposure.

Dogs love spending time outdoors, especially when the weather is pleasant. But if your pet starts scratching, licking its paws, shaking its head, or rubbing its ears after an outdoor trip, allergies could be the reason. Dogs can react to pollen, mould, dust mites, fleas and certain foods, although their symptoms often differ from the sneezing and watery eyes commonly seen in humans. Seasonal allergies can affect some pets more during particular months, while others may experience problems throughout the year. Knowing the signs, possible triggers, and ways to reduce exposure can help pet parents recognise discomfort early and seek appropriate veterinary care when needed.

Dog Allergy Causes

Dogs can develop allergies when their immune system reacts excessively to substances that are usually harmless. According to Genna K. Mize, DVM, technical services veterinarian at Virbac, "an allergy describes an exaggerated or inappropriate immune response to a typically innocuous substance."

Environmental allergens are a common trigger. These can include pollen from trees, grasses and weeds, mould spores and dust mites. This type of allergy is commonly referred to as atopy. Some dogs may also react to allergens carried by cats. Parasites can cause problems too. Fleas are a particularly important concern, while some dogs may be sensitive to ticks or ear mites. Food allergies are another possibility and may involve ingredients such as dairy, soy, gluten or particular animal proteins.

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Although the term 'seasonal allergy' is widely used, Mize explains that environmental allergies are not necessarily limited to one season. The severity can change depending on the weather, plants in the area, and even geographical location.

Canine atopic dermatitis often becomes noticeable when dogs are young adults. Mize says most affected dogs begin showing signs between 1–3 years of age, although this can vary. The condition is thought to have a hereditary component. Retrievers, terriers, especially West Highland Terriers, and bulldogs may have a higher tendency towards environmental allergies, although any dog can be affected.

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Dog Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

Dogs do not usually experience environmental allergies in the same way humans do. While people may develop a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, or breathing problems, dogs more often show allergy-related changes on their skin and around their ears and paws.

Mize says, "While the underlying mechanism for allergies might be the same, signs of allergies in dogs differ from those in humans." She adds, "We commonly have symptoms related to the respiratory system, including a runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, or asthma. Dogs, on the other hand, rarely exhibit respiratory signs."

Watch for these signs after your dog spends time outdoors:

Frequent scratching or licking, particularly around the paws and irritated areas

Red, dry, or inflamed skin

Repeated head shaking or rubbing of the ears

Occasional sneezing

Hair loss

Rashes or recurring skin irritation

Frequent ear and skin infections

Excessive scratching and licking can damage the skin's protective barrier and increase the risk of secondary infections. Mize advises pet parents to seek veterinary help if their dog is repeatedly scratching, licking, rubbing, or shaking its head. Dogs are not allergic to poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac in the same way as humans. However, the urushiol oil present in these plants can cause significant skin irritation and may produce symptoms that resemble an allergic reaction.

Dog Allergy Treatment And Prevention

If your dog develops persistent itching, a veterinarian can help identify whether allergies, parasites, food sensitivities, or another skin problem is responsible. Allergy testing may include intradermal skin testing to identify specific environmental triggers.

In some cases, vets may recommend allergen-specific immunotherapy. This involves customised treatment designed to gradually reduce the immune system's sensitivity to identified allergens. It is not an instant cure, and managing atopic dermatitis may require long-term care.

Mize says, "There's a wide range of success reported with this treatment, but anywhere from 50–80 percent of atopic dogs can find at least partial relief from allergen-targeted immunotherapy treatment." She also recommends working closely with a trusted veterinarian, with veterinary dermatologists being another option for pets with persistent problems.

At home, regular grooming can help remove allergens from your dog's coat and paws. A gentle, veterinarian-approved shampoo may help support the skin barrier without excessively removing natural oils. Pet parents should ask their vet before using any allergy product, including human medicines such as Benadryl.

A Few Practical Measures Can Also Reduce Exposure:

Wipe your dog's paws and coat with a clean, damp cloth after outdoor walks.

Limit outdoor activity when pollen levels are particularly high.

Avoid areas with dense or varied vegetation if these trigger symptoms.

Keep grass reasonably short.

Wash your dog's bedding weekly using hot water.

Use a dehumidifier if your home is prone to dampness.

Consider a good-quality air purifier.

Vacuum regularly and clean hard floors with a wet method.

Keep dogs away from damp garages and basements.

If you have cats, consider separate sleeping and feeding areas to reduce exposure to dander and saliva.

Seasonal allergies can make dogs uncomfortable and may lead to skin or ear infections if left unmanaged. If your pet repeatedly scratches, licks its paws, or shakes its head, don't assume it will simply pass. Identifying the trigger with veterinary guidance and reducing exposure can make everyday life much more comfortable for your dog.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]