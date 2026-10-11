Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Provide balanced nutrition, fresh water, and consistent grooming routines.

Ensure clean litter boxes, designated scratching areas, and secure travel carriers.

Schedule regular vet check-ups; address changes in behavior promptly.

Discuss spaying/neutering benefits and appropriate timing with your vet.

Keeping a cat healthy involves more than providing food and a comfortable place to sleep. From choosing the right diet to maintaining clean litter boxes, everyday habits can influence your feline companion’s health and behaviour. Regular grooming, access to fresh water and routine veterinary care are equally important. Los Angeles veterinarian Jeff Werber, who has eight cats of his own, shares practical advice to help pet parents meet their cats’ needs. These simple steps can make daily care easier, prevent common problems, and create a more comfortable home for your pet. Here are 10 habits worth following.

10 Essential Cat Care Tips

1. Brush Your Cat Regularly

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Brushing your cat daily helps remove loose fur, reduce tangles, and prevent mats, particularly in long-haired breeds. It may also reduce the amount of hair your cat swallows while grooming, helping to limit hairballs. Jeff Werber recommends making brushing a positive experience. In comments published by Daily Paws, he suggests linking the activity with something enjoyable, such as mealtime, so your cat gradually becomes more comfortable with it.

2. Choose A Balanced Diet

¿Es buena la comida húmeda para gatos? Qué dicen los especialistas | El Destape Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they require nutrients found in animal-based foods. Their meals should provide complete and balanced nutrition appropriate for their age, weight, and health.

Werber cautions against relying exclusively on dry food without considering its nutritional composition. Some diets may contain excessive carbohydrates or calories for an individual cat. Speak to your vet about whether wet food, dry food or a combination is suitable. Never feed your cat dog food as a substitute for a nutritionally complete feline diet.

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3. Keep Fresh Water Available

Why Is My Cat Drinking More Water? An NZ Owner's Guide - Petdirect Cats can be reluctant drinkers, making access to clean water particularly important. Wet food contains considerably more moisture than dry food and can contribute to daily water intake. Keep water bowls clean and refill them regularly. Pay attention to sudden changes in drinking or urination, as these may indicate an underlying health issue. Lethargy, weakness or other signs of dehydration warrant prompt veterinary advice.

4. Provide Enough Litter Boxes

Cat Litter Box with Scoop in Bathroom, Maintaining Pet Hygiene and Cleanliness at Home. A commonly recommended rule is to provide one litter box per cat, plus one extra. For a household with three cats, that means four boxes. Place them in accessible, quiet locations where your cat can look around without feeling trapped. Some cats dislike covered trays or litter boxes placed near noisy appliances. Scoop waste daily and clean the trays regularly to encourage consistent use. ALSO READ | Pet First | Is Your Cat Dying? 12 Warning Signs Every Pet Parent Should Know Before It's Too Late

5. Investigate Accidents Outside The Litter Box

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If your cat starts urinating outside the litter box, do not assume it is simply a behavioural problem. According to Werber, illness should be ruled out first. Urinary tract problems and other medical conditions can cause changes in toileting habits. Arrange a veterinary examination, particularly if the behaviour begins suddenly. Once medical causes have been assessed, review the cleanliness, location and type of litter used.

Important: If your cat repeatedly strains to urinate but produces little or no urine, seek emergency veterinary care. A urinary blockage can be life-threatening, especially in male cats.

6. Introduce A Scratching Post

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Scratching is a natural feline behaviour that helps cats maintain their claws and mark their surroundings. A sturdy scratching post can help redirect this activity away from sofas, curtains and other furniture. Werber recommends placing a new scratcher in a prominent area initially rather than hiding it in a corner. Catnip may encourage some cats to investigate it. Once your pet uses the post regularly, you can move it to a more convenient location.

7. Discuss Spaying Or Neutering With Your Vet

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Spaying and neutering can help prevent unwanted litters and may reduce certain reproductive behaviours. Unneutered cats that roam or fight can also face a greater risk of injuries and infections transmitted through bites. Discuss the appropriate timing, benefits and potential risks with your vet, taking your cat’s age and health into account. The procedure can also help reduce the number of unwanted kittens entering shelters.

8. Use A Secure Carrier For Travel

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Always secure your cat in a suitable carrier during car journeys. Allowing a cat to move freely around a vehicle can distract the driver and put the animal at risk if the car stops suddenly. Help your cat become familiar with the carrier before travelling by leaving it open at home and placing comfortable bedding inside. Werber also warns owners never to leave a cat alone in a parked car, as temperatures can become dangerous quickly.

9. Find A Cat-Friendly Veterinary Practice

Restlessness or pacing in Cats: Causes & When to See a Vet | Webvet

Regular veterinary visits help monitor your cat’s health and identify potential problems early. If your cat becomes anxious around dogs or other animals, ask whether the clinic offers a separate waiting area for cats. Some practices specialise exclusively in feline care. If a separate waiting space is unavailable, ask the clinic whether you can wait outside or be taken directly into an examination room.

10. Understand How Your Cat Shows Affection

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Cats express affection in different ways, including purring, rubbing their heads against people and kneading with their paws. Some may even bring their owners objects associated with hunting behaviour. Werber advises owners to recognise these gestures as part of how cats interact with their surroundings and familiar people. Pay attention to your cat’s usual behaviour, as a sudden change in social interaction can sometimes signal discomfort or illness.

Budget-Friendly Cat Care Tips

Looking after a cat does not necessarily require expensive accessories. A few practical choices can help manage routine expenses without compromising your pet’s welfare.

Groom at home: A suitable brush can reduce loose fur and help prevent tangles between professional grooming appointments.

Choose food carefully: Compare the cost per serving and nutritional suitability of complete cat foods instead of choosing products on price alone.

Keep essentials clean: Regularly cleaning litter trays and water bowls helps maintain a healthier home environment.

Buy durable basics: A sturdy scratching post and a secure carrier can last longer than frequently replaced alternatives.

Plan veterinary expenses: Ask your vet about vaccination schedules, preventive care, spaying or neutering costs and available payment options.

Actual costs vary by location, product, clinic, and the individual cat’s needs. Do not delay necessary medical care to save money.

Healthy cats benefit from consistent routines, suitable nutrition, clean surroundings and regular veterinary attention. By following these 10 practical tips, owners can support their pets’ wellbeing while making everyday care more manageable. Watch for changes in appetite, drinking, toileting or behaviour, and consult a vet when something seems unusual.

Disclaimer: This article provides general pet-care information and is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice. Dietary requirements, preventive treatments, and medical needs differ between cats. Consult a qualified veterinarian for guidance tailored to your pet.