Pet First | How To Clean Cat Or Dog Pee From Carpet: Easy Steps To Remove Stains And Smell

Pet accidents on carpets are frustrating, especially when a urine smell lingers long after the mess is cleaned. Whether you have a puppy still learning, an older dog, or a cat that has suddenly started having accidents indoors, quick action can make a big difference. Blotting the urine, treating the area with a diluted cleaning solution, and removing odours properly can help protect your carpet from lasting stains. However, repeated accidents should not be ignored, as they can sometimes point to health or behavioural problems. Here is a simple, pet-safe approach to cleaning fresh and stubborn urine stains at home.

Why Pets Pee On Carpets

Indoor accidents can happen for several reasons. Puppies and kittens may still be learning where they should relieve themselves, while older pets can have bladder-control problems. Health conditions, including urinary tract infections and diabetes, may also cause a previously trained pet to urinate indoors.

If the same spot is used repeatedly, lingering odour could be part of the problem. Even when humans can no longer smell the urine, pets may still detect traces of it. Thorough cleaning is therefore important.

ALSO READ | Why Do Dogs Have Whiskers? The Surprising Job These Tiny Hair Do

How To Clean Pet Pee From Carpet

Chris Albers, Marketing Director at Carbona, says acting quickly is important when dealing with stains. "With any stain, it's best to tend to it and treat it as soon as possible for the best results," he says.

Soak Up The Urine

Start by putting on rubber gloves and using several layers of paper towels to absorb as much urine as possible. Press firmly rather than scrubbing, as rubbing can push the liquid deeper into the carpet fibres.

Use Vinegar And Water

Mix equal parts distilled white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Caitlin Sole, senior associate home editor for Better Homes and Gardens online, recommends this method: "Dilute vinegar with water for a 1:1 ratio, and spray on the stain," she says.

Before applying the mixture generously, test it on a small, hidden section of the carpet to check for any damage or discolouration.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Planning To Adopt A Dog? Know How Much It Can Cost You Every Year

Let It Sit And Blot

Allow the diluted vinegar solution to remain on the affected area for a few minutes. Then blot the carpet dry with clean paper towels. You may need to repeat the process if the smell remains.

Use Baking Soda For Odour

Once the area has been treated, sprinkle baking soda over the carpet to tackle remaining odours. Sole recommends leaving it for at least 15 minutes, particularly when dealing with a set-in smell. For particularly stubborn odours, she sometimes leaves it overnight.

Vacuum The Area

After the carpet has dried completely, vacuum the baking soda thoroughly. Check the area afterwards to see whether the stain and smell have disappeared.

Stubborn Pet Urine Stains: What To Do

Old urine stains can require more than household ingredients. An enzyme-based carpet cleaner designed specifically for pet urine can help break down stains and odours that have penetrated deeper into the carpet.

Pet safety is important when using any commercial cleaning product. Tina Wismer, DVM, Senior Director at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, advises keeping pets away until the treated area has completely dried.

"Proper use of carpet deodorizing products should not cause significant harm or injury to pets," she adds. "Should your pet accidentally come in contact with the freshly applied product, we recommend washing the paws with mild soap and water to avoid minor skin irritation."

Wismer also warns that inhaling carpet-cleaning products can cause mild stomach upset or respiratory irritation, including sneezing, coughing, or a runny nose. "That's why it's a good idea to keep pets out of the room until after you have vacuumed up all of the product," she explains.

For deeply embedded smells, particularly from cat urine, a wet/dry vacuum can be useful. Pet-specific carpet cleaners can also be rented when a larger accident requires deeper cleaning.

How To Prevent Repeat Accidents

Cleaning the stain is only one part of the solution. If your pet repeatedly urinates indoors, look for the reason rather than simply treating the carpet each time.

Make sure puppies and kittens have regular toilet breaks and reward appropriate behaviour. For older pets or animals that suddenly begin having accidents, speak to a veterinarian to rule out an underlying health problem.

Most importantly, remove the urine odour completely. A pet that can still detect its previous accident may return to the same spot.

Fresh urine is easiest to tackle when treated immediately. Blot first, use a suitable cleaning solution, deal with lingering odours, and keep your pet away until the carpet is completely dry. For repeated accidents or unexplained changes in toilet habits, veterinary advice is important.