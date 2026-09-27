Pet First | How To Clean A Dog Bed Properly: Expert Tips To Remove Fur, Dirt And Odours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Clean dog beds regularly; ideally every two weeks for hygiene.

Machine wash covers with unscented detergent, extra rinse, air-dry.

Hand wash solid beds with mild soap; rinse, dry.

Choose beds with machine-washable covers, durable materials.

A dog’s bed collects much more than fur. Dirt, dust, food crumbs, outdoor debris, and odours can build up where your pet sleeps every day. Regular washing helps keep the sleeping area cleaner and can be especially useful in homes with shedding dogs or people with pet allergies. The cleaning method, however, depends on the bed’s construction. Removable covers can often go into the washing machine, while solid beds may need careful hand washing. Using mild, fragrance-free products and rinsing thoroughly can also reduce the risk of irritating your dog’s skin. Here’s how to clean your dog’s bed properly too.

Dog Bed Cleaning: How Often To Wash It

Dog bedding should not be left unwashed for long periods. Tina Wismer, DVM, Senior Director at the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, recommends washing pet bedding at least once every two weeks. However, the ideal frequency can vary. Dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors, shed heavily, or have frequent accidents may need more frequent cleaning. You may also want to wash the bed more often if someone in the household has a pet allergy.

Before washing, check the care label. A removable cover is usually the easiest option because it can often be washed separately from the filling.

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Machine And Hand Washing Methods

For machine-washable covers: Start by removing loose fur, dirt, and debris. Shake the cover outdoors or vacuum it thoroughly, paying attention to seams and corners. Wash it according to the manufacturer's instructions. If there are no specific instructions, a cold, normal cycle is a cautious choice.

Eleni Shipp of Lemi Shine recommends adding a few dog towels to the load if needed to help balance it.

Choose detergent carefully: Wismer recommends an unscented or fragrance-free laundry detergent. Strong fragrances can potentially irritate a dog's skin, particularly if your pet is sensitive.

Fabric softeners are best avoided. Wismer warns that the cationic detergents they contain can cause problems including drooling, vomiting, oral and oesophageal ulcers, and fever if pets are exposed to them. She says these symptoms require veterinary treatment.

Run an extra rinse cycle to remove detergent residue. Air-drying is preferable, although a dryer can be used on a low-heat setting if the care instructions permit it. Dryer sheets should not be used because chewing or swallowing them can cause oral injuries and, in larger amounts, an intestinal blockage.

For beds that cannot go in a washing machine: Vacuum the entire bed first, including its seams and underneath the edges. For stains, blot away moisture rather than rubbing it deeper into the material. A pet-safe enzyme cleaner or stain remover can be used where appropriate.

Fill a bath or large sink with warm water and add a small amount of unscented detergent. Submerge the bed and allow it to soak for around 10 to 15 minutes. Heavily soiled beds may need another short soak after replacing the dirty water.

For odour control, baking soda can be sprinkled over the damp bed before gently scrubbing it with a brush. Rinse the bed repeatedly in clean water until there is no remaining soap or baking soda.

Press or wring out as much water as possible without damaging the filling. Then leave the bed to dry completely on a rack or clean surface in indirect sunlight. Make sure it is fully dry before your dog uses it again.

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Choosing An Easy-To-Clean Dog Bed

Check the washing instructions: Look for beds that are fully machine-washable or have removable covers. This makes routine cleaning much easier.

Choose durable materials: Since pet bedding may need washing every couple of weeks, the fabric should be able to handle repeated cleaning without quickly wearing out.

Consider waterproof protection: A waterproof liner can be particularly useful for puppies, older dogs or pets prone to accidents. It can prevent liquids from reaching the inner filling and make everyday cleaning simpler.

Dry cleaning is another option, but Caitlin Sole, senior associate home editor for Better Homes & Gardens, notes that the cost may not make sense for many dog beds. She also raises concerns about whether cleaning solvents are safe when pets come into contact with the material.

A clean dog bed is easier to maintain when the design and fabric are chosen with regular washing in mind. Cleaning it every couple of weeks, using pet-friendly products, and allowing it to dry completely can help keep your dog's sleeping area comfortable and hygienic.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]