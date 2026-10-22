Pet First | Diwali 2026: 6 Silent Signs Your Dog Or Cat Is Scared Of Firecrackers

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Diwali is a time for celebrations, lights and fireworks, but the festivities can be stressful for pets. Dogs and cats have sensitive hearing, and the sudden, loud sounds of firecrackers can make them feel frightened or unsafe. While some pets may bark, meow or try to hide, others may remain unusually quiet, making their fear difficult for pet parents to recognise. A quiet pet is not necessarily a relaxed one. Animals may respond to fear by freezing, withdrawing or changing their usual behaviour. Recognising these subtle signs can help pet parents provide comfort and make the festive season safer for their furry companions.

1. Hiding In Unusual Places

If your dog or cat suddenly hides under the bed, behind furniture, inside a cupboard or in a quiet corner, it may be trying to escape the noise. Cats may seek enclosed spaces, while dogs may retreat to a familiar room or stay close to a hiding spot. Avoid dragging your pet out of its hiding place. Instead, allow it to remain somewhere safe and quiet.

2. Becoming Unusually Still Or Withdrawn

Some pets respond to loud noises by freezing rather than running away or making sounds. Your dog may sit motionless, while your cat may crouch low with its body tense. This behaviour can indicate fear, particularly if it begins when firecrackers go off. Give your pet space and observe its body language rather than assuming that silence means it is comfortable.

3. Flattened Ears And A Tucked Tail

Body language can reveal fear even when a pet does not vocalise. Dogs may tuck their tails between their legs, lower their bodies or pull their ears back. Cats may flatten their ears against their heads, crouch close to the ground or tuck their tails tightly around themselves. These signs suggest that your pet may feel threatened or overwhelmed by its surroundings.

4. Panting, Trembling Or Restlessness

Excessive panting, shaking, pacing and repeated changes in position can be signs of stress in dogs. Cats may tremble, remain tense or move restlessly between hiding spots. If these behaviours appear during fireworks or other loud celebrations, help your pet move to a quieter indoor space. Do not punish it for showing signs of distress.

5. Refusing Food Or Treats

A frightened pet may lose interest in food, treats or activities it normally enjoys. Your dog may ignore its favourite snack, while your cat may avoid its food bowl when firecrackers are being burst nearby. A temporary change during a stressful event may be linked to anxiety. However, persistent refusal to eat, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms, warrants veterinary advice.

6. Seeking Constant Reassurance Or Avoiding Contact

Pets may react differently to fear. Some dogs and cats may stay unusually close to their pet parents, follow them from room to room or repeatedly seek physical contact. Others may avoid being touched and prefer to remain alone. Pay attention to what your pet usually finds comforting. Offer gentle reassurance without forcing interaction, and let it decide whether it wants to be near you.

How To Help Your Pet Feel Safe During Diwali

Pet parents can take a few simple steps to reduce their pets' exposure to noise and other festive stressors:

Create a safe space: Set up a quiet room with familiar bedding, toys, water and a comfortable hiding place.

Keep windows and doors closed: This can help reduce noise and prevent frightened pets from escaping.

Use background sound: Gentle music or a fan may help soften the impact of sudden firecracker sounds.

Stay calm: Speak gently and allow your pet to choose whether it wants comfort or space.

Avoid taking pets near fireworks: Keep dogs and cats indoors during periods of heavy firecracker use, and walk dogs before celebrations become noisy.

Do not force interaction: Never pull a pet out of its hiding place or expose it to fireworks to make it get used to the noise.

If your pet shows severe or prolonged distress, or develops symptoms such as difficulty breathing, consult a veterinarian. Pet parents should also discuss recurring noise anxiety with a vet before Diwali to understand the safest ways to manage it. Diwali celebrations can be enjoyable for people while remaining frightening for animals. By recognising the signs of silent distress and providing a calm, secure environment, pet parents can help their dogs and cats feel safer throughout the festivities.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]