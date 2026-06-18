Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pet owners prioritize pet health, happiness, and well-being.

Specialized nutrition, grooming, and cat ownership are rapidly growing.

Pet care and indulgence trends are rapidly spreading nationwide.

The way Indians care for their pets is changing. Pets are no longer just companions they are becoming an important part of families, with pet parents investing more in their health, happiness, and overall well-being. A new survey on pet care trends shows that households across India are moving beyond basic needs and exploring better nutrition, grooming, wellness products, and special treats for their furry friends.

Pet Parents Are Prioritising Care, Nutrition, And Wellness

Pet parents today are becoming more mindful about what goes into their pets’ bowls and routines. Demand for specialised nutrition, grooming essentials, and wellness products is growing steadily. Searches for dog shampoo have seen a significant rise, while grain-free pet food has gained popularity as owners look for healthier choices. Treats are also becoming a bigger part of the pet care journey, with everything from biscuits and jerky to fun options like dog ice cream finding more takers.

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The Rise Of Cat Parenting And Luxury Pet Care In India

India is also seeing a rise in cat ownership and feline-focused care. Cat food now makes up a major share of pet food demand, showing how quickly preferences are shifting. Mumbai has emerged as the country’s cat capital, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Kolkata stands out as India’s most cat-loving city, while Bengaluru leads when it comes to dog-focused pet care.

The trend of pampering pets is especially visible in cities where owners are spending more on treats, toys, and premium products. Bengaluru has emerged as a hub for pet indulgence, with Gurgaon, Noida, and Hyderabad also seeing strong interest in elevated pet care.

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Pet Parenting Is Spreading Across India

The love for pets is no longer limited to big cities. Tier II+ cities are seeing a rapid rise in pet care adoption, with places like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Meerut, Madurai, and Kottayam emerging as fast-growing markets.

From choosing healthier meals to creating better grooming routines and adding small moments of joy through treats, Indian pet parents are changing the way they care for their four-legged family members.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns]