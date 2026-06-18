Pets are increasingly seen as family members, prompting owners to invest more in their health, happiness, and overall well-being. This includes a focus on better nutrition, grooming, wellness products, and special treats.
Pet First | Cats Dominate 60% Of Pet Food Demand In India; Tier II Cities See 96% Growth In Pet Care Market: Survey
Pet First | A new survey reveals changing pet care trends in India, with cats dominating 60% of pet food demand and Tier II cities witnessing a 96% growth in the pet care market.
- Indian pet owners prioritize pet health, happiness, and well-being.
- Specialized nutrition, grooming, and cat ownership are rapidly growing.
- Pet care and indulgence trends are rapidly spreading nationwide.
The way Indians care for their pets is changing. Pets are no longer just companions they are becoming an important part of families, with pet parents investing more in their health, happiness, and overall well-being. A new survey on pet care trends shows that households across India are moving beyond basic needs and exploring better nutrition, grooming, wellness products, and special treats for their furry friends.
Pet Parents Are Prioritising Care, Nutrition, And Wellness
Pet parents today are becoming more mindful about what goes into their pets’ bowls and routines. Demand for specialised nutrition, grooming essentials, and wellness products is growing steadily. Searches for dog shampoo have seen a significant rise, while grain-free pet food has gained popularity as owners look for healthier choices. Treats are also becoming a bigger part of the pet care journey, with everything from biscuits and jerky to fun options like dog ice cream finding more takers.
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The Rise Of Cat Parenting And Luxury Pet Care In India
India is also seeing a rise in cat ownership and feline-focused care. Cat food now makes up a major share of pet food demand, showing how quickly preferences are shifting. Mumbai has emerged as the country’s cat capital, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Kolkata stands out as India’s most cat-loving city, while Bengaluru leads when it comes to dog-focused pet care.
The trend of pampering pets is especially visible in cities where owners are spending more on treats, toys, and premium products. Bengaluru has emerged as a hub for pet indulgence, with Gurgaon, Noida, and Hyderabad also seeing strong interest in elevated pet care.
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Pet Parenting Is Spreading Across India
The love for pets is no longer limited to big cities. Tier II+ cities are seeing a rapid rise in pet care adoption, with places like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Meerut, Madurai, and Kottayam emerging as fast-growing markets.
From choosing healthier meals to creating better grooming routines and adding small moments of joy through treats, Indian pet parents are changing the way they care for their four-legged family members.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns]
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is pet care evolving in India?
What specific pet care trends are emerging in India?
There's a growing demand for specialized nutrition, grooming essentials like dog shampoo, and wellness products. Grain-free pet food and various treats, from biscuits to dog ice cream, are also gaining popularity.
Is cat ownership increasing in India?
Yes, India is experiencing a rise in cat ownership and feline-focused care. Cat food now constitutes a major share of pet food demand, with Mumbai emerging as the country's cat capital.
Beyond major metropolitan areas, where is pet parenting growing in India?
Pet parenting is rapidly expanding beyond big cities into Tier II+ cities. Places like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Meerut, Madurai, and Kottayam are emerging as fast-growing markets for pet care adoption.