Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestication and other cues enhance dogs' emotional recognition.

Your dog may be paying closer attention to your face than you realise. A new study suggests dogs can distinguish between several human emotions, including fear, sadness, anger and happiness, by processing facial expressions differently in the brain. Published in the journal iScience on August 7, the study used brain scans to examine how pet dogs responded to images of human faces. Researchers found distinct patterns of brain activity when the dogs viewed different emotional expressions, offering new evidence of their ability to recognise specific human emotions.

Dogs React Strongly To Happy Human Faces

Researchers first studied eight pet dogs as they viewed photographs of strangers displaying either happy or neutral expressions. Happy faces triggered activity in two areas of the dogs' brains, including the temporal cortex and the caudate nucleus. The caudate nucleus is associated with reward processing. According to researcher Laura Cuaya of the University of Vienna, the response in the caudate nucleus suggests that happy human faces may carry emotional significance for dogs. For dog owners, the finding may seem familiar. Many dogs appear to respond differently when people smile, speak cheerfully or otherwise display positive emotions.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 10 Engaging Dog Toys To Keep Your Furry Friend Happy, Active And Engaged All Day

Dogs Can Distinguish Fear, Sadness And Anger

The researchers then expanded the experiment to 12 dogs, showing them images of people displaying happiness, anger, fear and sadness. Using machine learning, the team analysed patterns in the dogs' brain activity. The results indicated that the dogs were not simply distinguishing between positive and negative expressions. Instead, different patterns of brain activity emerged when the dogs viewed fearful, angry and sad faces. Researchers say this provides brain-based evidence that dogs can distinguish between specific negative human facial expressions. Researcher Raúl Hernández-Pérez noted that both humans and dogs are skilled at noticing subtle details in facial expressions.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Simple Tips To Create Perfect Napping Space For Your Cat

Dogs Rely On More Than Facial Expressions

The researchers stressed that recognising human emotions does not necessarily mean dogs experience those emotions in exactly the same way humans do. In everyday situations, dogs have access to far more information than a photograph provides. They can observe body language, detect changes in a person's voice and use their sense of smell to gather additional clues. Domestication may also have played an important role in developing dogs' ability to understand humans. As Cuaya explained, dogs followed a different evolutionary path from humans, but domestication helped them develop social abilities that allow them to understand and cooperate with people. The study focused on pet dogs living with families. Researchers cautioned that free-ranging dogs may respond differently to human emotional signals, meaning the findings may not apply equally to all dogs.