Cats primarily contract rabies through the bite of an infected animal. The virus can also enter if infected saliva contacts an open wound or the mouth. Outdoor cats face a greater risk of exposure.
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Rabies in cats can cause sudden behavioural changes, aggression, and paralysis. Know the warning signs, how the infection spreads, vaccination schedules, and ways to protect your feline friend.
- Rabies, a fatal viral infection, transmitted via infected bites.
- Unvaccinated outdoor cats face high rabies infection risk.
- Symptoms include behavioral changes, swallowing difficulty, and paralysis.
- Vaccination prevents rabies; no cure exists once symptoms appear.
Rabies is often associated with dogs, but cats can also contract this dangerous viral infection. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord and can be transmitted to humans through the bite or saliva of an infected animal. Although rabies cases in pet cats are relatively uncommon, unvaccinated felines remain vulnerable, particularly if they come into contact with wildlife or stray animals. Early warning signs can include sudden behavioural changes, unusual aggression, loss of appetite, and difficulty swallowing. Since rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, recognising potential exposure and keeping vaccinations up to date are essential.
How Do Cats Get Rabies?
Rabies is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. The virus can also enter the body if infected saliva comes into contact with an open wound or the mouth. Although transmission through scratches is uncommon, it is possible if an infected cat has licked its paws.
Cats that spend time outdoors face a greater risk because they may encounter infected wildlife or stray animals. However, indoor cats are not completely protected, as bats and other wild animals can sometimes enter homes.
According to veterinarian Robin Downing, DVM, vaccination plays an important role in protecting both cats and people from rabies exposure.
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7 Warning Signs Of Rabies In Cats
Rabies can have an incubation period ranging from several weeks to a year. However, once symptoms become noticeable, the disease can progress rapidly. Pet parents should watch for these warning signs:
1. Sudden Behavioural Changes
A cat that suddenly stops eating, becomes unusually nervous, vocalises more frequently or shows unexplained irritability may need veterinary attention.
2. Changes In Social Behaviour
Cats infected with rabies may behave differently around people. A normally friendly feline might start hiding, while an independent cat may suddenly become unusually affectionate.
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3. Unusual Aggression
Rabies can cause extreme behavioural changes, including unexplained biting and scratching. Some infected cats may also lose their usual fear of humans.
4. Dilated Pupils
There is no specific change in a cat's eyes that confirms rabies. However, the pupils may become dilated when the animal is agitated.
5. Difficulty Swallowing
As the infection progresses, cats may lose control of the muscles involved in swallowing. This can make eating and drinking difficult.
6. Seizures
Seizures can occur during the later stages of rabies as the virus affects the nervous system.
7. Muscle Paralysis
In advanced stages, paralysis can affect the throat, jaws and limbs. The condition eventually becomes fatal.
Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention Of Rabies
If you suspect your cat has been bitten by a potentially infected animal, contact a veterinarian immediately. Wear gloves while handling your pet and avoid touching the suspected animal. Contact local animal control authorities to report the incident.
According to veterinary guidance, diagnosing rabies in animals requires laboratory examination of brain tissue after death. There is no treatment that can cure rabies in cats once symptoms develop.
Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure. Kittens can receive their first rabies vaccine from 12 weeks of age, while booster schedules depend on the vaccine brand, local regulations and veterinary advice.
Robin Downing also highlights the importance of vaccination schedules. Explaining the cost considerations, she says, "If we use the one-year vaccine, there's an annual charge," Downing says. "If we use the three-year vaccine, the actual cost per year is the same. The cat owner simply makes that investment in their cat once every three years."
Keeping cats indoors can also reduce their exposure to potentially infected wildlife. Enclosed outdoor spaces, commonly called catios, and supervised walks using cat harnesses can provide stimulation without unnecessary exposure.
Rabies is a serious and potentially fatal disease, but responsible pet care can significantly reduce the risk. Keep your cat's vaccinations up to date, limit contact with stray animals and wildlife, and consult a veterinarian immediately after suspected exposure. Never wait for symptoms to appear before seeking help.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do cats typically get rabies?
What are some early warning signs of rabies in cats?
Early signs include sudden behavioural changes, unusual aggression, loss of appetite, and difficulty swallowing. Other signs can be dilated pupils, seizures, and muscle paralysis as the disease progresses.
Is there a cure for rabies in cats once symptoms appear?
No, there is no treatment that can cure rabies in cats once symptoms develop, and it is almost always fatal. Early recognition of potential exposure is crucial.
What is the most effective way to prevent rabies in cats?
Vaccination is the most effective preventive measure for rabies in cats. Keeping cats indoors and limiting their contact with stray animals and wildlife also reduces risk significantly.