Rabies is often associated with dogs, but cats can also contract this dangerous viral infection. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord and can be transmitted to humans through the bite or saliva of an infected animal. Although rabies cases in pet cats are relatively uncommon, unvaccinated felines remain vulnerable, particularly if they come into contact with wildlife or stray animals. Early warning signs can include sudden behavioural changes, unusual aggression, loss of appetite, and difficulty swallowing. Since rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, recognising potential exposure and keeping vaccinations up to date are essential.

How Do Cats Get Rabies?

Rabies is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. The virus can also enter the body if infected saliva comes into contact with an open wound or the mouth. Although transmission through scratches is uncommon, it is possible if an infected cat has licked its paws.

Cats that spend time outdoors face a greater risk because they may encounter infected wildlife or stray animals. However, indoor cats are not completely protected, as bats and other wild animals can sometimes enter homes.

According to veterinarian Robin Downing, DVM, vaccination plays an important role in protecting both cats and people from rabies exposure.

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7 Warning Signs Of Rabies In Cats

Rabies can have an incubation period ranging from several weeks to a year. However, once symptoms become noticeable, the disease can progress rapidly. Pet parents should watch for these warning signs:

1. Sudden Behavioural Changes

A cat that suddenly stops eating, becomes unusually nervous, vocalises more frequently or shows unexplained irritability may need veterinary attention.

2. Changes In Social Behaviour

Cats infected with rabies may behave differently around people. A normally friendly feline might start hiding, while an independent cat may suddenly become unusually affectionate.

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3. Unusual Aggression

Rabies can cause extreme behavioural changes, including unexplained biting and scratching. Some infected cats may also lose their usual fear of humans.

4. Dilated Pupils

There is no specific change in a cat's eyes that confirms rabies. However, the pupils may become dilated when the animal is agitated.

5. Difficulty Swallowing

As the infection progresses, cats may lose control of the muscles involved in swallowing. This can make eating and drinking difficult.

6. Seizures

Seizures can occur during the later stages of rabies as the virus affects the nervous system.

7. Muscle Paralysis

In advanced stages, paralysis can affect the throat, jaws and limbs. The condition eventually becomes fatal.

Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention Of Rabies

If you suspect your cat has been bitten by a potentially infected animal, contact a veterinarian immediately. Wear gloves while handling your pet and avoid touching the suspected animal. Contact local animal control authorities to report the incident.

According to veterinary guidance, diagnosing rabies in animals requires laboratory examination of brain tissue after death. There is no treatment that can cure rabies in cats once symptoms develop.

Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure. Kittens can receive their first rabies vaccine from 12 weeks of age, while booster schedules depend on the vaccine brand, local regulations and veterinary advice.

Robin Downing also highlights the importance of vaccination schedules. Explaining the cost considerations, she says, "If we use the one-year vaccine, there's an annual charge," Downing says. "If we use the three-year vaccine, the actual cost per year is the same. The cat owner simply makes that investment in their cat once every three years."

Keeping cats indoors can also reduce their exposure to potentially infected wildlife. Enclosed outdoor spaces, commonly called catios, and supervised walks using cat harnesses can provide stimulation without unnecessary exposure.

Rabies is a serious and potentially fatal disease, but responsible pet care can significantly reduce the risk. Keep your cat's vaccinations up to date, limit contact with stray animals and wildlife, and consult a veterinarian immediately after suspected exposure. Never wait for symptoms to appear before seeking help.