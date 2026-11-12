Pet First | Can Cats Catch A Cold? Symptoms And Warning Signs To Watch For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaccinations and hygiene are crucial to prevent infections.

Cats can catch colds just like humans, but the infections affecting them are usually caused by different viruses and bacteria. Pet parents may notice symptoms such as frequent sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes and reduced appetite. These signs could indicate an upper respiratory infection (URI), commonly referred to as a feline cold.

While most feline colds are mild and resolve with appropriate care, some infections can become serious if left untreated. Understanding the symptoms, causes and warning signs can help pet parents recognise when their cat needs veterinary attention.

What Causes Colds In Cats?

Feline colds are commonly caused by viral infections and, less frequently, bacterial infections. Two of the most common causes are feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus, also known as feline viral rhinotracheitis. These infections can spread through airborne droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces, food bowls or water. Cats are particularly vulnerable when they come into contact with infected animals in crowded environments such as shelters and catteries.

Even indoor cats are not completely protected. They can be exposed to infections through indirect contact, including contaminated objects or contact with other cats. Cats with underlying health conditions, such as kidney disease, asthma and allergies, may also be more vulnerable to respiratory infections.

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Can Cats Catch A Cold From Humans?

No, cats generally do not catch common colds from humans. Most viruses responsible for respiratory infections are species-specific, meaning they usually infect only particular animals or hosts. Similarly, humans cannot catch a typical feline cold from their cats. However, certain infections, including COVID-19, can occasionally spread from humans to cats.

Therefore, pet parents should not assume that their cat's sneezing or runny nose is related to a cold they may have experienced themselves.

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Common Symptoms Of A Cold In Cats

Recognising the early symptoms of a feline cold is important for timely care. Cats with upper respiratory infections may show several signs, including:

Frequent sneezing: Repeated sneezing may indicate irritation or infection in the respiratory tract.

Runny nose: Nasal discharge can occur, particularly during the early stages of infection.

Watery eyes: Increased tearing or discharge from the eyes is another common symptom.

Nasal congestion: Cats may experience a blocked nose, making breathing and smelling food difficult.

Reduced appetite: Congestion can affect their sense of smell and make them less interested in eating.

Lethargy: An infected cat may become less active and spend more time resting.

Fever: Some cats may develop an elevated body temperature.

Dehydration: Reduced food and water intake can increase the risk of dehydration.

Mouth ulcers: Some infections, particularly feline calicivirus, can cause ulcers on the tongue or inside the mouth.

Symptoms may last around one to two weeks, although the duration can vary depending on the infection and the cat's overall health.

How To Care For A Cat With A Cold At Home

If a cat has mild symptoms, pet parents can take a few steps to make it more comfortable while monitoring its condition.

Provide a warm resting place: Make sure your cat has a comfortable, quiet and warm space to rest.

Clean the eyes and nose: Gently wipe away discharge using a clean, damp cloth.

Use a humidifier: Humidified air may help ease nasal congestion and make breathing more comfortable.

Encourage eating: Gently warming wet food can make its aroma stronger and encourage a congested cat to eat.

Ensure proper hydration: Keep fresh drinking water easily accessible.

However, home care should not replace veterinary advice if symptoms worsen or the cat shows signs of a more serious infection.

When Should You Take Your Cat To A Veterinarian?

Although mild feline colds may improve with supportive care, certain symptoms require veterinary attention.

Pet parents should consult a veterinarian if their cat experiences:

Difficulty breathing, which requires emergency veterinary care.

Persistent coughing.

Excessive or pus-like discharge from the eyes or nose.

Refusal to eat for more than 24 hours.

Mouth or tongue ulcers.

Unusual tiredness, weakness or signs of depression.

Kittens, senior cats, pregnant cats and those with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to complications. Veterinary advice should be sought promptly if these cats develop respiratory symptoms.

How Are Colds In Cats Treated?

There is no single treatment that cures every feline cold because different viruses and bacteria can cause respiratory infections. Veterinarians generally focus on managing symptoms and treating any underlying complications. Depending on the cat's condition, treatment may include eye ointments, antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections, or antiviral medication in certain severe cases.

A veterinarian may also recommend an upper respiratory panel test to identify the pathogen responsible for the infection. Cats with severe symptoms may require additional medical support, including intravenous fluids, supplemental oxygen, or assisted feeding if they are unable to eat.

How Can Pet Parents Prevent Colds In Cats?

Taking preventive measures can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections and protect a cat's overall health.

Follow vaccination schedules: Vaccines such as FVRCP help protect against feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus, which are major causes of respiratory infections.

Avoid contact with infected cats: Keep your cat away from animals showing signs of respiratory illness.

Maintain cleanliness: Regularly clean food bowls, water bowls, bedding and other frequently used items.

Ensure proper ventilation: Keep your cat's living environment clean and adequately ventilated.

Provide balanced nutrition: A healthy diet supports overall health and immune function.

Limit exposure to unfamiliar animals: Supervise outdoor activities and avoid unnecessary contact with cats whose health status is unknown.

Vaccination does not guarantee complete protection against infection, but it can reduce the severity of symptoms and help cats recover more quickly.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]