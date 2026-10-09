Pet First | Blood In Your Cat’s Stool? Causes And Warning Signs Every Pet Parent Should Know

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Noticing blood in your cat’s stool can be alarming for pet parents, but it is important not to ignore the sign. Blood in cat poop can occur due to several reasons, including constipation, intestinal inflammation, infections and parasites. In some cases, it may also point to a more serious health problem that requires veterinary attention. The colour and consistency of the stool can offer clues about the possible cause. While fresh, bright red blood may indicate bleeding in the lower digestive tract, black or tarry stool can be a sign of bleeding higher up in the digestive system. Pet parents should observe their cat’s litter box habits and look for other changes in behaviour or appetite.

What Does Blood In A Cat’s Stool Look Like?

Blood in a cat’s stool can appear in different forms, depending on where the bleeding occurs and what is causing it. According to veterinary experts cited by Daily Paws, two common types are fresh blood and digested blood.

Bright Red Blood In Cat Poop

Fresh, bright red blood may appear as streaks on the stool, spots in the litter box or blood mixed with diarrhoea. It often indicates a problem in the large intestine, rectum or anal area. Possible causes include constipation, inflammation of the large intestine or irritation in the lower digestive tract. However, the appearance of the blood alone cannot confirm the underlying condition.

Black Or Tarry Stool

Black, sticky or tar-like stool may indicate the presence of digested blood, a condition known as melena. It can be associated with bleeding in the stomach or small intestine and should be taken seriously. Pet parents who notice black or tarry stools should contact a veterinarian promptly, particularly if their cat is also vomiting, weak or refusing food.

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What Causes Blood In Cat Stool?

Several health conditions can cause blood to appear in a cat’s stool. The cause may range from temporary digestive irritation to a condition that needs medical treatment.

Constipation And Hard Stool

When cats pass hard or dry stools, straining can irritate or injure the lining of the lower digestive tract, leading to small amounts of fresh blood. Constipation may also be associated with an underlying gastrointestinal problem. If your cat repeatedly strains in the litter box or has difficulty passing stool, consult a veterinarian rather than assuming the problem will resolve on its own.

Colitis And Intestinal Inflammation

Colitis refers to inflammation of the large intestine. It can lead to loose stools, diarrhoea and fresh blood in the faeces. Some cats may also have mucus in their stool. Blood accompanied by excess mucus, persistent diarrhoea or repeated attempts to pass stool warrants veterinary evaluation.

Intestinal Parasites And Infections

Intestinal parasites, including certain worms, can damage or irritate the digestive tract and sometimes cause bloody stools. Bacterial and viral infections may also lead to gastrointestinal symptoms. A veterinarian may recommend stool testing to identify parasites or other possible causes before deciding on treatment.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease And Other Health Problems

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can cause ongoing inflammation in a cat’s digestive tract, sometimes resulting in diarrhoea and bleeding. Other possible causes include swallowing a foreign object, gastrointestinal injuries and, in some cases, growths or cancer. Because these conditions can produce similar symptoms, veterinary examination is important to determine what is causing the bleeding.

What Should Pet Parents Do If Their Cat Has Blood In Its Stool?

If you notice blood in your cat’s poop, observe the amount of blood, the stool’s colour and consistency, and any changes in your pet’s behaviour. Even if your cat appears normal, it is advisable to contact a veterinarian for guidance.

Monitor Your Cat’s Litter Box Habits

Pay attention to whether the blood is bright red or dark, whether the stool is hard or watery, and whether mucus is present. Take a photograph of the stool if possible, as it may help the veterinarian assess the problem. Also note how often your cat passes stool and whether it appears to be straining.

Watch For Other Symptoms

Blood in the stool may occur alongside other signs of illness. Pet parents should look out for:

Vomiting or persistent diarrhoea

Loss of appetite or reduced water intake

Lethargy or unusual weakness

Straining while passing stool

Unusually foul-smelling stools

Large amounts of blood or repeated episodes of bleeding

Constipation or an inability to pass stool

If your cat has heavy bleeding, black and tarry stool, repeated vomiting, severe weakness, pale gums or signs of pain, seek urgent veterinary care. Kittens, senior cats and cats with existing health problems may also need more prompt assessment.

Can Blood In Cat Stool Be Serious Even If The Cat Seems Normal?

Yes. Cats often hide signs of pain or illness, so normal behaviour does not necessarily mean that everything is fine. A cat may continue eating or playing even when a health problem is developing. A small amount of blood does not always mean there is a life-threatening condition, but recurring blood or any accompanying symptoms should not be ignored. Contact a veterinarian to determine how soon your cat needs an examination.

How Is Blood In Cat Stool Treated?

Treatment depends on the underlying cause. A veterinarian may examine the cat, review its medical history and recommend stool tests or other investigations to identify the problem.

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Medication And Dietary Changes

Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve medication for parasites or infections, management of intestinal inflammation, or an appropriate dietary change. Cats with dehydration may require additional veterinary care. Pet parents should not give human medicines or start home treatments without veterinary advice, as some medications can be harmful to cats.

When Should You Take Your Cat To The Vet?

Seek urgent care if there is a large amount of blood, black or tarry stool, repeated vomiting, severe diarrhoea, weakness or other signs of distress. If you notice even a small amount of fresh blood, contact your veterinarian for advice, particularly if it happens again. Observing your cat’s stool, appetite and behaviour can help you provide useful information during the consultation. Early veterinary assessment can help identify the cause and ensure that your pet receives appropriate treatment.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]