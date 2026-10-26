Pet First | Blood In Cat Urine: 5 Warning Signs Every Pet Parent Should Watch For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prompt vet diagnosis guides treatment and proactive urinary care.

Noticing blood in your cat’s urine can be alarming for any pet parent. The urine may appear pink, red, orange or brown, while some cases of bleeding are detectable only through laboratory testing. Although several urinary conditions are treatable, blood in the urine should never be ignored, as it can indicate an underlying health problem. The medical term for blood in urine is haematuria. It can occur when the kidneys, bladder or other parts of the urinary tract become inflamed, irritated or damaged. Identifying the underlying cause is essential to ensure the right treatment.

What Causes Blood In Cat Urine?

Several medical conditions can cause blood to appear in a cat’s urine. These include infections, urinary stones, inflammation and, in some cases, more serious illnesses.

Urinary Tract Infections

Bacterial infections can affect a cat’s bladder or kidneys, causing inflammation and discomfort during urination. Other signs may include frequent trips to the litter box, straining to pee and passing only small amounts of urine. Urinary tract infections are not the only explanation for these symptoms, so a veterinary examination is necessary to determine the cause.

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Bladder Or Kidney Stones

Mineral deposits can develop into stones in the bladder or kidneys. These stones may irritate the urinary tract, damage its delicate lining and cause bleeding. Depending on their size and location, stones can also make urination painful or obstruct the flow of urine. A blockage requires urgent veterinary treatment.

Bladder Inflammation And Stress

Feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC) is a condition in which the bladder becomes inflamed without an identifiable infection or other obvious cause. Stress can contribute to flare-ups in affected cats. Changes in the household, conflicts with other pets, a disrupted routine or an unsuitable litter box environment may contribute to stress-related urinary problems. Environmental changes and stress management can help, but a vet must first rule out other possible causes.

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Injuries And Other Medical Conditions

Injuries caused by falls, road accidents or animal fights can damage the urinary tract and lead to bleeding. Less commonly, tumours, cancer or blood-clotting disorders may also cause blood to appear in the urine. These conditions require appropriate veterinary investigations to establish the diagnosis and determine the best course of treatment.

Signs Pet Parents Should Watch For

Blood in the urine may be accompanied by changes in a cat’s urination habits or behaviour. Watch for the following warning signs:

Frequent trips to the litter box.

Straining or taking longer than usual to urinate.

Passing only small amounts of urine.

Crying, meowing or showing discomfort while urinating.

Urinating outside the litter box.

Frequently licking the genital area.

Pink, red or brown discolouration in the urine.

Reduced appetite, low energy or vomiting.

Even if your cat appears otherwise healthy, visible blood in the urine warrants prompt veterinary attention.

When Is Bloody Urine An Emergency?

A cat that repeatedly attempts to urinate but passes little or no urine needs immediate veterinary care. This can indicate a urethral blockage, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs more frequently in male cats. Do not wait for the symptoms to improve on their own. A urinary blockage can lead to severe complications, including kidney damage, and may become fatal without urgent treatment. If your cat is passing urine but you notice blood, contact a veterinarian promptly rather than waiting several days to see whether it resolves.

How Do Vets Diagnose The Problem?

A veterinarian will review your cat’s medical history, examine the animal and assess any changes in urination, appetite or behaviour.

Depending on the symptoms, investigations may include:

Urine tests: To check for blood, crystals, signs of inflammation and other abnormalities.

Blood tests: To assess kidney function and look for other underlying health concerns.

X-rays or ultrasound: To identify urinary stones, structural abnormalities or suspicious growths.

Urine culture: To determine whether a bacterial infection is present and help guide treatment.

The tests required will depend on the cat’s symptoms and the suspected cause.

Treatment For Blood In Cat Urine

Treatment depends on the underlying condition. Bacterial infections may require antibiotics, while some urinary stones can be managed with a prescribed diet and others may need surgical removal or another veterinary procedure. Cats with feline idiopathic cystitis may benefit from pain management, increased water intake and measures to reduce stress. Injuries, tumours and bleeding disorders require treatment tailored to the diagnosis. Pet parents should not give cats human medicines or leftover antibiotics without veterinary advice, as some medications can be dangerous for cats.

How Pet Parents Can Support Urinary Health

While not every urinary problem can be prevented, certain everyday measures can support a cat’s urinary health and general well-being.

Encourage hydration: Provide fresh water in easily accessible locations. A water fountain or wet food may help increase water intake.

Keep litter boxes clean: Scoop them regularly and place them in quiet, accessible areas.

Reduce stress: Maintain a consistent routine and provide hiding places, comfortable resting areas, toys and opportunities for play.

Monitor litter box habits: Pay attention to changes in urine colour, frequency and volume.

Follow veterinary advice: If your cat has a history of urinary problems, follow the recommended diet, treatment and monitoring plan.

Blood in a cat’s urine is a symptom, not a diagnosis. Prompt veterinary assessment can help identify the cause, prevent complications and ensure that your feline companion receives appropriate care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]