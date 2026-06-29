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English NewsLifestylePet First | 4 Nutrient-Rich Oils That Can Boost Your Dog's Health Naturally

Pet First | 4 Nutrient-Rich Oils That Can Boost Your Dog's Health Naturally

Pet First | Healthy oils can be a great addition to your dog's diet. Explore the benefits of fish, coconut, olive and sunflower oils, plus expert precautions before feeding them.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Use oils cautiously; excessive intake can cause digestive issues.

A balanced diet plays a vital role in keeping your dog healthy, active, and happy. While good-quality dog food provides most essential nutrients, some healthy oils can be added in moderation to support your pet's skin, coat, joints, brain, and heart health.

However, every dog has different nutritional needs based on its breed, age, weight, allergies, and medical conditions. That's why it's important to consult your veterinarian before introducing any dietary supplement, including oils.

Here are some of the healthiest oils that can benefit your dog.

1. Fish Oil

Fish oil is one of the most commonly recommended supplements for dogs due to its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These essential nutrients help reduce inflammation, soothe itchy skin caused by allergies, improve skin and coat health, and support joint mobility. Fish oil may also promote heart health, enhance brain function, and support cognitive development in puppies as well as aging dogs.

Tip: Fish oil is available in capsules or liquid form and can be mixed with your dog's regular food.

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2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a popular natural supplement that may support digestive health and improve skin and coat condition. Some pet owners also use it to reduce dry, flaky skin and promote fresher breath. Although research on its long-term benefits is still limited, it can be used in small quantities if recommended by a veterinarian.

Tip: Choose organic, virgin, cold-pressed coconut oil without added flavours or preservatives.

3. Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that may support your dog's overall well-being. When given in moderation, it can help maintain a shiny coat, support immune function, and contribute to heart health. It may also be a suitable option for dogs that require alternative sources of healthy fats.

Tip: Use only 100% extra virgin olive oil and avoid blended or flavoured varieties.

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4. Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is an excellent source of omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, both of which play an important role in maintaining healthy skin and a glossy coat. It also supports normal cell function and helps maintain overall energy levels when included as part of a balanced diet.

Tip: Always use sunflower oil in small amounts, as excessive omega-6 intake without enough omega-3 may lead to an imbalance.

Important Precautions

Not every oil is suitable for every dog. Some pets may be allergic or sensitive to ingredients found in vegetable oils, soybean oil, or corn oil. Introducing too much oil at once can also cause digestive problems such as vomiting, diarrhoea, or weight gain.

Avoid giving dogs foods cooked in large amounts of oil or heavily processed human foods. Peanut butter and peanut oil should also be offered cautiously, as some dogs may not tolerate them well.

Healthy oils can be a valuable addition to your dog's diet when used correctly and in moderation. Fish oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and sunflower oil each offer unique nutritional benefits that may support skin, coat, joints, heart, and brain health.

Before adding any supplement to your dog's meals, speak with your veterinarian to determine the right type and quantity based on your pet's age, breed, weight, and overall health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which types of oils or foods should I avoid giving my dog?

Avoid vegetable, soybean, or corn oils, as well as foods cooked in large amounts of oil. Peanut butter and peanut oil should also be offered cautiously.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dog Health ABP Live Pet First Best Oils For Dogs Healthy Dog Diet
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