Pet First | Arthritis In Cats: Warning Signs, Risk Factors And Ways To Ease Joint Pain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Home adjustments and timely vet care enhance cat's comfort.

Arthritis is a common joint condition in cats, particularly as they grow older. It can cause pain, stiffness and difficulty moving, often making everyday activities such as jumping onto furniture, climbing stairs or using the litter box uncomfortable. Since cats are good at hiding pain, the early signs can easily go unnoticed.

Although feline arthritis has no cure, timely veterinary care, appropriate pain management and simple changes at home can help improve a cat's comfort and quality of life.

What Is Arthritis In Cats?

Arthritis, also known as osteoarthritis, is a degenerative joint condition in which the cartilage that cushions the ends of bones gradually wears away. As this protective layer deteriorates, movement can become painful.

In cats, arthritis commonly affects the spine, hips, knees, ankles and elbows. The condition is more frequent in older cats, but younger cats can also develop joint problems due to injuries, abnormalities in joint structure or everyday wear and tear.

Signs Of Arthritis In Cats

Cats often conceal pain, which means they may not necessarily limp or cry out when they are uncomfortable. Instead, pet parents may notice subtle changes in their behaviour and movement.

Common signs of arthritis in cats include:

Difficulty jumping: Your cat may hesitate before jumping onto a bed, sofa or table, or struggle to jump down.

Trouble climbing stairs: Moving up or down stairs may become slower or more difficult.

Reduced activity: Your cat may run less, play for shorter periods or take frequent breaks.

Changes in litter box habits: A cat may avoid the litter box if climbing over its sides becomes painful.

Low energy: Your pet may spend more time resting and show less interest in activities it previously enjoyed.

Increased irritability: Pain and discomfort may make your cat less tolerant of handling or interaction.

These changes should not automatically be dismissed as a normal part of ageing. If you notice persistent differences in your cat's mobility or behaviour, consult a veterinarian.

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How Is Arthritis Diagnosed In Cats?

A veterinarian may assess your cat's movement, behaviour and physical condition before recommending further tests. X-rays may be used to identify joint changes and help confirm a diagnosis.

Pet parents can also help by recording videos of their cats walking, climbing stairs, jumping or playing at home. These recordings can help the veterinarian understand mobility changes that may not be apparent during a clinic visit.

How Is Arthritis Treated In Cats?

There is currently no cure for feline osteoarthritis, but treatment can help manage pain, support mobility and slow the impact of the condition on everyday life.

Pain Management

A veterinarian may recommend appropriate pain-relief medication based on the cat's condition. Other options, such as physiotherapy, laser therapy or acupuncture, may be considered in selected cases.

Joint supplements may also be discussed with a veterinarian. However, no medication or supplement should be given without professional guidance, as some products can be unsafe for cats.

Maintaining A Healthy Weight

Excess weight puts additional pressure on already painful joints. Maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce this strain and make movement more comfortable.

A veterinarian can recommend a suitable diet, portion sizes and a weight-management plan tailored to your cat's needs.

Gentle Exercise

Appropriate physical activity can help cats maintain mobility and muscle strength. The type and intensity of exercise should be adjusted to the cat's comfort and physical ability.

Short, gentle play sessions may be helpful, but activities that cause pain or force your cat to jump excessively should be avoided.

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Home Care Tips For Cats With Arthritis

Small adjustments around the house can make everyday tasks easier for a cat experiencing joint pain.

Provide comfortable bedding: Choose a warm, supportive bed in a quiet and easily accessible location.

Use ramps or pet steps: These can help your cat reach favourite resting spots without repeated jumping.

Keep essentials nearby: Place food, water and litter boxes where your cat can reach them without climbing stairs.

Choose an accessible litter box: A box with a low entrance can make getting in and out easier.

Consider raised bowls: Elevated food and water bowls may be more comfortable for some cats, depending on their mobility and posture.

Make resting areas easy to reach: Avoid requiring your cat to jump onto high surfaces to access a preferred sleeping spot.

If you use a heating product, choose one specifically designed for pets and follow its safety instructions. Avoid ordinary human heating pads, which can burn an animal's skin.

When Should You Take Your Cat To The Vet?

Seek veterinary advice if your cat develops difficulty jumping, changes its walking pattern, becomes unusually inactive, shows increased irritability or starts avoiding the litter box.

Sudden inability to walk, severe pain or an abrupt change in mobility requires urgent veterinary assessment. Early evaluation can help identify the cause of the problem and ensure your cat receives appropriate care.

Arthritis can affect a cat's mobility and comfort, but recognising the signs early can make a meaningful difference. Observing behavioural changes, following veterinary advice and adapting your home environment can help your pet remain comfortable and maintain a better quality of life as it ages.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]