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English NewsLifestylePet First | 7 Cat Habits Decoded; Understand What Your Feline Friend Wants To Say

Pet First | 7 Cat Habits Decoded; Understand What Your Feline Friend Wants To Say

Cat Behaviour Guide: From purring and head-butting to sniffing, decode 7 common cat behaviours and discover what your feline friend is trying to communicate about its mood, needs, and emotions.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cheek rubbing and bringing gifts are instinctual affection gestures.

Cats may not speak our language, but they communicate constantly through their body language, facial expressions and everyday habits. From a gentle head bump to a slow blink across the room, every action has a purpose. Understanding these subtle cues can help pet parents build a stronger bond with their feline companions while recognising their emotional and physical needs.

Here are seven common cat behaviours and what they usually mean.

Sniffing Your Face Is Their Way Of Saying Hello

If your cat climbs onto your lap or chest and sniffs your face, don't be surprised. Cats rely heavily on their powerful sense of smell to identify people, places and objects. By smelling your face, they are recognising your unique scent and reassuring themselves that you are someone they know and trust. It is one of the simplest ways cats strengthen their bond with their favourite humans.

Head-Butting Is A Sign Of Affection

A gentle head bump, also known as "bunting," is one of the biggest compliments a cat can give. Cats have scent glands around their face, and when they rub or bump their head against you, they leave behind their scent. This behaviour signals affection, trust and a sense of belonging. In other words, your cat considers you part of its family.

ALSO READ | Pet First | New Study Reveals Cats May Not Groom Each Other Only Out Of Affection

Purring Doesn't Always Mean Happiness

Many people assume cats purr only when they are happy, but that's not always true. While purring often reflects comfort and relaxation, cats may also purr when they feel anxious, stressed or are recovering from an injury. Experts believe the low-frequency vibrations may help cats soothe themselves and even support healing. Always consider your cat's overall body language instead of relying on purring alone.

Kneading Shows Comfort And Security

Often called "making biscuits," kneading is when cats rhythmically press their paws against soft surfaces like blankets or your lap. This behaviour begins during kittenhood to stimulate milk flow from their mother. Adult cats continue doing it because it brings back feelings of warmth, comfort and security. A kneading cat is usually relaxed and content.

Cheek Rubbing Is How Cats Mark Their Favourite Things

Have you noticed your cat rubbing its cheeks against furniture, door frames or even your legs? This is another scent-marking behaviour. Cats leave pheromones from glands around their cheeks and chin to mark familiar places and people. It's their way of creating a safe and comforting environment.

The Slow Blink Means "I Trust You"

Among cat lovers, the slow blink is often called a "cat kiss." When your cat slowly closes and opens its eyes while looking at you, it signals complete trust and relaxation. Returning the gesture with a slow blink can reassure your cat and strengthen your relationship. Similarly, a cat exposing its belly usually indicates that it feels safe, although it isn't always an invitation for a belly rub.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 6 Everyday Habits That Help Cats Live Longer

Bringing You Gifts Is Instinct, Not Mischief

Finding a toy, bird or mouse at your doorstep may not be pleasant, but your cat sees it differently. Cats are natural hunters, and bringing home their "catch" is often an instinctive behaviour. Many experts believe it is also a sign of affection, with your cat sharing its successful hunt with someone it trusts.

Understanding Your Cat Builds A Stronger Bond

Every cat has a unique personality, but their everyday behaviours often reveal how they feel. Paying attention to actions like purring, kneading, slow blinking or head-butting can help you understand your pet better, respond to its needs and build a happier, healthier relationship based on trust and companionship.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a slow blink from my cat communicate?

The slow blink, often called a

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cat Behaviour Cat Behaviour Explained Cat Communication
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