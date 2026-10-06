Pet First | 4 Subtle Cat Behaviours That Mean Your Furry Friend Is Craving Attention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cats communicate attention needs through subtle body language.

Rubbing against or following signals desire for interaction.

Lying on objects can redirect your attention towards them.

Sudden behavioural changes might indicate stress, not just attention.

Cats are often considered independent pets, but that does not mean they do not crave human attention. Unlike dogs, cats may not always make their needs obvious. Instead, they can use subtle body language and everyday behaviours to communicate that they want interaction, affection or playtime. Sometimes, your cat may simply sit nearby, stare at you or follow you around the house rather than meowing for cuddles. Understanding these small signals can help pet parents recognise what their feline companion is trying to communicate.

1. Your Cat Keeps Staring At You

If your cat sits across the room and keeps looking at you, it may be more than simple curiosity. Cats are observant animals and may use prolonged eye contact to get their owner's attention. A cat may stare at you when it wants affection, playtime or even food. The context matters. For example, if your cat is sitting near its favourite toy while staring at you, it may be signalling that it wants you to interact or play.

2. Your Cat Keeps Rubbing Against You

Does your cat repeatedly brush its body or head against your legs when you walk past? This can be one of the ways cats initiate interaction. Cats have scent glands around areas such as their cheeks, chin and head. Rubbing against people can be part of feline communication, social bonding and greeting behaviour. It may also be your cat's way of encouraging you to pet or interact with it. Pay attention to what happens after the rubbing. If your cat stays beside you, looks up at you or moves towards its toys, it could be seeking further interaction

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3. Your Cat Follows You Around The House

A cat that suddenly starts following you from one room to another may be trying to stay close to you. Some cats follow their owners because they want food or have a specific need, while others simply enjoy their human's company. Your cat may also have learned that following you eventually results in attention, especially if you usually stop to pet or talk to it. Kittens, in particular, may follow their owners when they want to play. However, a sudden or excessive change in this behaviour should not automatically be treated as attention-seeking. Stress, anxiety or other issues can also cause changes in a cat's behaviour.

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4. Your Cat Lies On Your Laptop, Book Or Other Things

Trying to work while your cat suddenly settles on your laptop or book? It could be more than a search for a comfortable spot. Cats may lie on objects their owners are using because doing so interrupts the activity and redirects attention towards them. Your cat may have figured out that sitting on your laptop, newspaper or book makes you look at or interact with it. At the same time, cats may also be attracted to the warmth of electronic devices or the familiar scent of objects their owners frequently use. So, this behaviour does not always mean your cat is demanding attention.

Understanding Your Cat's Quiet Signals

Cats communicate in many ways, and not every attempt to get attention involves loud meowing or pawing. Staring, rubbing against you, following you and deliberately interrupting your activities can all be possible signs that your cat wants interaction. Learning your pet's usual behaviour can help you understand these signals better. If a behaviour suddenly becomes excessive or is accompanied by other unusual changes, it is important not to assume that your cat simply wants attention, as behavioural changes can sometimes indicate stress or an underlying problem.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]