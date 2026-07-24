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English NewsLifestylePet First | 10 Natural Superfoods That Can Help Your Dog Stay Active And Healthy

Pet First | 10 Natural Superfoods That Can Help Your Dog Stay Active And Healthy

Discover vet-approved superfoods for dogs that naturally boost immunity, improve digestion, support overall health, and keep your furry companion active, energetic, and thriving with every meal.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Introduce new foods gradually; always consult a veterinarian.

Every pet parent wants their dog to stay active, healthy and full of life. While regular exercise and a balanced diet are essential, a few everyday foods can provide an added nutritional boost. The good news is that many of these so called superfoods are probably already sitting in your kitchen. From supporting digestion and strengthening immunity to promoting healthy skin, joints and a glossy coat, these nutrient-rich foods can complement your dog's regular meals when fed in moderation. However, it's important to remember that every dog has different dietary needs. Any new food should be introduced gradually, and it's always wise to consult your veterinarian before making significant changes to your pet's diet.

Everyday Superfoods That Deserve A Place In Your Dog's Bowl

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is one of the most recommended foods for dogs with digestive issues. Rich in fibre, it helps manage both constipation and diarrhoea while its beta-carotene content supports eye health and immunity. Serve plain boiled or steamed pumpkin without sugar or spices.

2. Plain Curd (Dahi)

Unsweetened curd contains probiotics that help maintain a healthy gut and improve digestion. It is also a good source of calcium for stronger bones and teeth. Mix a small quantity into your dog's regular food, provided they are not lactose intolerant.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 4 Nutrient-Rich Oils That Can Boost Your Dog's Health Naturally

3. Boiled Eggs

Eggs are packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats and biotin, making them excellent for muscle health and a shiny coat. Serve only plain boiled eggs without salt, butter or seasoning.

4. Sweet Potatoes

Loaded with fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, sweet potatoes provide slow-release energy while supporting digestion and reducing inflammation. Always serve them boiled or baked, never raw.

5. Carrots

Carrots are low in calories yet rich in vitamin A, making them an ideal healthy snack. They also help clean teeth naturally as dogs chew on them. Offer them raw in bite-sized pieces or lightly boiled.

Nutrient-Rich Foods That Support Long-Term Health

6. Apples

Seedless apple slices make a refreshing treat packed with fibre and antioxidants. They can support digestion while contributing to heart health. Always remove the seeds and core before serving.

7. Moong Dal

Soft-cooked moong dal is easy to digest and provides plant-based protein, iron and folate. It can be mixed with plain rice as part of a balanced meal, but should never contain spices, onion or garlic.

8. Coconut Oil or Fresh Coconut

In moderation, coconut oil may support healthy skin, improve coat condition and promote digestive health. Fresh coconut can also be offered occasionally, but excessive amounts should be avoided because of its fat content.

9. Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which may help support joint health and immunity. Only a small quantity should be added to food after consulting a veterinarian.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Pet First | Why Do Dogs Eat Grass? Experts Explain This Common Dog Behaviour

10. Ground Flaxseeds

Ground flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. They may help improve coat quality, support joint health and aid digestion. Sprinkle a small amount over your dog's meal rather than serving whole seeds.

Feed Smart, Not Just Healthy

Although these superfoods are packed with nutrients, they should complement not replace a complete and balanced canine diet. Portion size matters, and foods that are healthy for humans may still cause digestive upset if introduced too quickly or fed in excess. Before adding any new ingredient to your dog's meals, especially if your pet has allergies or an existing medical condition, seek advice from your veterinarian. Combined with regular exercise, routine health check-ups and proper nutrition, these simple, vet-approved foods can help keep your four-legged companion energetic, healthy and ready to wag its tail every day.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is pumpkin considered beneficial for dogs?

Pumpkin is rich in fibre, which helps manage both constipation and diarrhea. Its beta-carotene content also supports eye health and immunity.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dog Superfoods Healthy Dog Diet
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