Pet Care Guide | 5 Simple Daily Habits For Better Health And Wellbeing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Socialize pets frequently for mental stimulation and adjustment.

For people who understand the joy of having a pet, every day is an opportunity to care for their furry companions. National Pet Day offers a useful reminder to look beyond treats, cuddles and photographs and focus on the small habits that support a pet's health and comfort. Good pet care does not always require elaborate routines. Simple practices such as checking paws after walks, maintaining grooming, offering treats responsibly and keeping bedding clean can make a meaningful difference to a pet's everyday wellbeing. According to Nitika Ahlawat, certified canine trainer and founder of The Golden Grey, pet parents can incorporate several easy practices into their daily routines.

Socialising Is More Than Sniffs And Wags

Dogs are social animals and can benefit from regular exposure to people, other dogs and different environments. Taking them for suitable walks or visits to pet-friendly spaces can introduce them to new sights, sounds and smells while providing mental stimulation. Start with short, relaxed outings and allow the dog to adjust at its own pace. If your pet appears nervous, avoid forcing interaction and give it time to become comfortable.

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Regular Grooming Supports Hygiene

Grooming is not just about maintaining a pet's appearance. Regular brushing can help remove loose fur and dander while allowing owners to check the skin and coat for unusual changes. The appropriate grooming routine depends on the animal and its coat type. Use suitable tools and introduce them gradually if your pet is not accustomed to brushing. Keeping grooming sessions calm and positive can make the process easier.

Use Treats Wisely During Training

Treats can be useful for rewarding good behaviour and reinforcing commands, but excessive snacking can add unnecessary calories to a pet's diet. Offer treats in moderation and consider using small portions during training. Pet parents should also choose treats that suit their animal's dietary needs. If unsure about the right options or portion sizes, consult a veterinarian.

Check Your Pet's Paws After Walks

A pet's paws are exposed to different surfaces during outdoor activities. Hot pavements, mud, dirt and small pieces of debris can cause discomfort. After walks, check the paws for cuts, redness, stuck debris or unusually dry skin. Gently clean and dry them when needed. Making this a regular post-walk habit can help owners identify potential problems early.

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Keep Bedding And Resting Areas Clean

Pets spend a significant amount of time resting, so their bedding and favourite spots should also be part of the cleaning routine. Pet beds, carpets and sofas can accumulate loose hair, dust and dander. Washing bedding regularly and cleaning frequently used resting areas can support household hygiene and reduce buildup.

Small Habits Can Support A Healthier Pet

Pet care is often about consistency rather than grand gestures. Regular grooming, appropriate treats, clean resting spaces, socialisation and simple post-walk checks can all contribute to a pet's comfort and wellbeing. By making these practices part of the daily or weekly routine, pet parents can create a cleaner, safer and more comfortable environment for their animals.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]