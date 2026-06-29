Passport Fees To Rise From 1July: Here's How Much More Travellers Will Have To Pay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renewing early prevents higher Tatkal fees and invalidity issues.

The government has updated passport fees in a number of areas, including new applications, renewals, Tatkal services and 60-page booklets. Before organising a vacation abroad, travellers should be aware of the following. One of the most important travel documents will soon cost extra for Indians who intend to go abroad. In accordance with the Passport (Amendment) Rules, 2026, the Indian government has announced a change in passport fees, which will take effect on July 1. The updated pricing schedule is applicable to new passport applications, passport reissues, Tatkal (expedited) services and a number of other passport-related services, per the government statement. Both new applicants and current passport holders renewing their travel documents are anticipated to be impacted by the hike.

Standard Passport Applications To Become Costlier

The typical 36-page passport is one of the biggest changes. The application fee for both a new passport and its reissue has been raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 in accordance with the revised regulations.

Additionally, there will be a higher fee for travellers who use the Tatkal service. In accordance with the government's updated pricing for priority processing, the expedited application fee has increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

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Frequent Travellers Face Higher Costs For 60-Page Passports

The 60-page passport, which is frequently selected by regular international travellers and business travellers, is also impacted by the updated fees. The announcement states that the Tatkal fee has been raised to Rs 6,000 and the cost of a new or reissued 60-page passport has increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500. Revisions have also been made to the fees for replacing lost, damaged or stolen passports as well as some extra passport services.

Who Will Feel The Biggest Impact?

The increase in passport fees might only make up a minor portion of a person's overall travel budget if they are spending well over Rs 100,000 on a vacation abroad. The financial impact, however, is probably going to be more apparent for households that apply for many passports at the same time, since the cumulative rise might greatly increase the cost of travel preparation.

Passport expenses, along with visa fees, travel insurance, lodging, flights and foreign exchange are just a portion of the costs associated with overseas travel, according to travel experts. Nevertheless, the first and most crucial prerequisite for travelling abroad is still having a valid passport.

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Why Renewing Early Could Save You Money

It is recommended that travellers renew their documents well in advance of any scheduled travel if their passports are about to expire or if their visa pages are almost full. In addition to preventing last-minute delays, applying early can also save you from having to pay the significantly higher Tatkal fees. Many nations require passport holders to have at least six months left on their passports before granting visas or permitting entrance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' Passport Seva standards. If travellers don't meet the destination's passport validity standards, airlines may also refuse to let them board.

Choosing The Right Passport For Your Travel Needs

The typical 36-page passport is usually adequate for people who seldom travel overseas. However, the 60-page booklet, which provides extra visa pages and lessens the need for regular passport reissues, can be advantageous for frequent overseas travellers. Prospective applicants are advised to check the validity of their passports well in advance and account for the increased application expenses in their travel budget, as the updated fee structure will take effect on July 1.