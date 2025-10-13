Where Parisian Elegance Meets Indian Artistry: Payal Jain’s Sustainable ‘Paris Mon Amour’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, designer Payal Jain unveiled her latest collection, Paris Mon Amour — a radiant homage to the eternal city of light. Framed as a love letter to Paris, the collection channels the city’s rhythm, romance, and unstudied elegance, weaving together European sophistication with India’s artisanal heritage.

Mandira Bedi also walked the ramp as the showstopper for Payal Jain's collection.

Banarasi Cotton Meets Parisian Flair

Drawing inspiration from the magnetism of Parisians, Jain translates that silent but sure allure into fabric and form. Her palette and textures speak the language of contrast — breezy Banarasi cotton sits beside delicate Chikankari florals, while lace, and cutwork along with a contemporary edge to timeless craftsmanship. The silhouettes that Jain has weaved include mulmul blouses, denim minis, airy wraps, oversized jackets, as well as crochet pieces with layers.

The accessories from her collection further heighten the romance including totes, lace gloves, charms, and stilettos which will be appropriate from dawn to dusk. Each piece evokes the spirit of a woman who moves through life with curiosity and confidence.

According to Payal Jain, Paris Mon Amour is more than a fashion collection instead it is her ode to the modern woman who lives freely, loves deeply, and carries a touch of Paris wherever she goes.

What's Payal Jain's Design Niche?

Jain described her sense of design as that of "a classic, purist."

"I like to always stay with my roots so every collection is a celebration of some craft I like to work with, Chikankari is something that I have worked with for more than 20 years, but I have never used it in a 'Pret' collection and that was a first, but I am a purist. The whites you will always see. The indigo is an undyed, unwashed, unbleached indigo, it's in the pure form, and I want my clothes to be timeless and they are," she said.

A Sustainable Undercurrent

"So somebody bought something 30 years ago and they will come back to me today and say can you resize it for my daughter? To me, that's the biggest compliment. So I think, clothes have to be timeless, they have to be meaningful, they have to be purposeful. I don't want to make clothes that people are going to throw in a landfill or trash after one season. That's not the point. It's something you should enjoy, nurture and hold on to and keep reinventing," she said on the sidelines of the event.

On being asked how she manages to stay sustainable in her design choices, she said, "If you can sustain the craft or the craft clusters... all of these are craft-oriented as well as the textiles I've incorporated. They were all either woven in Banaras or embroidered with 'chikankari', everything is going back to the roots. Everything is sustainable. Plus they are natural fabrics. They are all cotton, They will go back into nature, they're not going to sit in some landfill. There's no polyester."

She further added that even the denim was an organic denim and it is biodegradable, adding, "I am very particular about that sustainability is part of my practice in fashion. It's not something that I will just talk about in one instance."

From start to finish, sustainability is embedded in her process, she added.