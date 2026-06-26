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English NewsLifestyleOral Cancer: Tobacco And Vaping Are Putting More Young People At Risk, Know The Early Warning Signs

Oral Cancer: Tobacco And Vaping Are Putting More Young People At Risk, Know The Early Warning Signs

Oral cancer cases are rising among young people due to tobacco, smoking, and vaping. Persistent mouth ulcers, red or white patches, and swelling should never be ignored. Early diagnosis saves lives.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Younger adults affected; prompt detection ensures high survival.

Tobacco use claims millions of lives every year across the world. Yet, despite repeated health warnings, a large number of people continue to smoke, chew tobacco, or use vaping products. While most people associate tobacco with lung and heart diseases, experts warn that it is also one of the leading causes of oral cancer. The biggest concern is that the early warning signs often appear inside the mouth but are frequently ignored until the disease reaches an advanced stage.

Why Are Oral Cancer Cases Increasing?

According to Dr Amit Chakraborty, oral cancer cases are rising rapidly in India, but awareness remains alarmingly low. Many people dismiss recurring mouth ulcers, bleeding gums, or other oral problems as minor issues. However, any mouth sore or ulcer that does not heal within two weeks should never be ignored. Such persistent symptoms could be an early sign of oral cancer, and delaying medical attention may allow the disease to progress.

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What Are The Early Warning Signs?

Oral cancer does not always begin with severe pain. Experts say several seemingly harmless symptoms can signal the disease. These include persistent mouth ulcers, white or red patches inside the mouth, pain while chewing, unexplained lumps or swelling, loose teeth, difficulty speaking or swallowing, constant bad breath, or numbness in any part of the mouth. People who smoke, chew tobacco, or vape should be especially alert to these warning signs.

Are All Mouth Ulcers A Sign Of Cancer?

Not every mouth ulcer is cancerous. Dr Amit Chakraborty explains that ordinary ulcers usually heal within three to four days without causing major problems. However, if an ulcer continues to grow, bleeds easily, causes persistent pain, or makes eating, drinking, or speaking difficult, it should be examined by a healthcare professional. The presence of white or red patches along with the ulcer makes a timely medical evaluation even more important.

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Younger Adults Are Now At Risk

Oral cancer was once considered a disease that mostly affected people between the ages of 50 and 75. However, this trend is changing rapidly. Doctors are increasingly diagnosing oral cancer in people aged 25 to 45, particularly among those who smoke, chew tobacco, vape, or consume alcohol regularly. Poor oral hygiene can further increase the risk.

Can Oral Cancer Be Treated?

The good news is that oral cancer is highly treatable when detected early. Dr Amit Chakraborty says that patients diagnosed in the initial stages have a survival rate of nearly 80 to 90 per cent. This is why recognising the warning signs and seeking prompt medical advice can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes and recovery.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the prognosis for oral cancer if detected early?

Oral cancer is highly treatable when detected early. Patients diagnosed in the initial stages have a high survival rate, nearly 80 to 90 percent. Prompt medical advice can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
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