Oil Stain On Clothes: Should You Use Powder Or Water To Remove It? Know The Right Method

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Absorb fresh oil stains using powder like cornstarch.

Apply dishwashing liquid, gently rub, then rinse cold.

Wash in cold water; heat can make oil permanent.

Suitable for common fabrics; delicate materials need professional care.

Oil stains on clothes are common, whether they come from cooking oil, tadka, ghee or another greasy substance. While regular washing may work for some marks, stubborn oil stains can be difficult to remove, especially when they are left untreated for several hours. The reason is simple: oil and water do not mix easily. Washing an oil-stained garment directly under running water may not remove the greasy residue effectively. Rubbing the area can also push the oil deeper into the fabric. So, should you use water or powder first? The better approach is to absorb the excess oil before introducing water.

Why Use Powder Before Water?

If the stain is fresh, first gently dab the area with a clean white cloth or paper towel. This helps absorb excess oil without spreading it. Avoid vigorous rubbing. Next, cover the stained portion with cornstarch or baking soda. These powders can absorb some of the oil sitting on the fabric. Leave the powder on the stain for around 15 to 30 minutes. Heavier stains or thicker fabrics may need more time. Afterward, gently brush away the powder or remove it with the back of a spoon. If it appears greasy or slightly sticky, it has absorbed some of the oil.

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Easy Way To Clean Oil Stains

Once the powder has been removed, apply a small amount of dishwashing liquid directly to the stain. Avoid adding water at this stage. Gently work the soap into the fabric using your fingertip or a soft toothbrush. Use small circular movements for about 60 to 90 seconds, without aggressively scrubbing the material. Rinse the treated area with cold water and check the stain. If it is still visible, repeat the soap treatment before washing the garment normally.

How To Wash The Clothes After Treatment?

Once the stain has mostly disappeared, wash the garment according to its care label, preferably using cold water and a suitable laundry detergent. Before drying the clothes, inspect the stained area carefully. If any oily mark remains, treat it again. Avoid using a dryer until the stain is completely gone, as heat can make residual oil marks more difficult to remove.

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Why Should Hot Water Be Avoided?

Hot water is generally not the best first choice for oil stains. Heat may make oily residue more difficult to remove from some fabrics. Dryer heat can have a similar effect, so it is better to check the garment before drying.

Don't Use The Same Method For Every Fabric

This method is generally suitable for washable fabrics such as cotton and polyester, while denim can also usually tolerate it. However, delicate materials such as silk, georgette and cashmere require extra care. For garments marked “dry clean only,” avoid experimenting with household cleaning products and opt for professional cleaning instead. The simple rule is: blot first, absorb the oil with powder, then use dish soap and cold water. Acting quickly can make an oil stain much easier to tackle.