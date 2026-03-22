Not Pak's Lyari! Hamza Ali Mazari’s Home In Dhurandhar 2 Is A Luxury Mansion In Amritsar

Since hitting theatres on March 19, 2026, The Revenge has quickly become the talk of the town. From workplace chatter to dinner-table debates and endless social media discussions, Aditya Dhar’s latest film has captured attention across audiences.

Fans are diving deep into its layers, spotting hidden Easter eggs, spinning fresh conspiracy theories, and dissecting key moments. The excitement isn’t limited to viewers alone; actors and filmmakers have also been vocal about their admiration for the film.

What appears on screen as Hamza Ali Mazari’s residence in Lyari carries a surprising reality. The striking home featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not located in Pakistan, instead, it is a sprawling luxury property situated in Amritsar, Punjab.

This unexpected detail has caught the attention of fans, especially those closely following the film’s visual storytelling and locations.

The Real House Behind The Reel Story

The property, named Ananda, is designed by 23DC Architects, an architecture and design firm known for delivering high-end residential projects across India and internationally.

Recently, the firm shared a video revealing that this very house served as the backdrop for several pivotal scenes in the film. From high-energy party sequences to emotionally charged moments, including the intense confrontation between Yelina (Sara Arjun) and Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), the home plays a central role in shaping the film’s narrative.

The architects expressed their excitement at seeing their project featured prominently on the big screen, noting how the actors’ presence added to its visual appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 23DC Architects (@23dc_architects)

A 16,000 Sq Ft Blend Of Luxury And Design

Spread across more than 16,000 square feet, the Amritsar residence was completed in 2024. Its design combines modern architecture with a deep respect for natural surroundings and traditional Indian aesthetics.

The home is thoughtfully planned, with courtyards opening like quiet pauses and greenery flowing seamlessly through the structure. Natural light interacts with space in a way that enhances both comfort and visual harmony, creating an atmosphere that feels expansive yet intimate.

A Cinematic Setting That Stands Out

The house’s layout makes it an ideal filming location. A living room overlooking a swimming pool, an open kitchen, and a large outdoor area complete with a fire pit and semi-circular seating create visually dynamic spaces.

Surrounded by a lush, manicured garden, the property effortlessly complements the larger-than-life persona of Hamza Ali Mazari, making it a fitting backdrop for the film’s dramatic moments.

The Film’s Buzz And Box Office Run

Meanwhile, The Revenge has been generating significant buzz since its release on March 19, 2026. Conversations around the film have spread rapidly, from social media discussions to everyday chatter, driven by its storyline, hidden details, and performances.

The film reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore on its opening day and surged past Rs 500 crore even before its first weekend, quickly earning blockbuster status.