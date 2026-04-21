Archana Puran Singh has adopted a strict routine post her Ayurvedic retreat, cutting out sugar, fried foods, and late-night activities. She now eats dinner early and aims for a 10-11 pm bedtime.
No Sugar, No Fried Food, No Late Nights: Archana Puran Singh’s Strict Lifestyle Shift After Ayurvedic Retreat
Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh, 63, reveals her strict post-Ayurvedic retreat routine: "Sleep at 10-11 pm, dinner by 7 pm. No enjoyment!" she jokes on son Aaryamann's vlog.
- Archana Puran Singh adopted strict diet post-Ayurvedic retreat.
- She now avoids sugar, fried food, and late nights.
- Actress shares healthy meals, embraces early dinners.
- The star previously shared her miscarriage journey.
Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh, 63, is turning heads with her new strict routine after a refreshing 15-day Ayurvedic wellness retreat in Bengaluru. Famous for her booming laugh on comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, the star is now saying goodbye to sugar, fried foods, and late-night fun. In a candid chat, she jokes about her "no enjoyment" life, sharing simple meals that keep her glowing.
Archana Puran Singh's Lifestyle Routine
Wondering how she's staying fit? Her discipline is pure inspiration. Archana Puran Singh recently returned from her Ayurvedic retreat, where experts gave her a clear health plan to follow every day. Speaking on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi's YouTube vlog, she opened up about the big changes in her lifestyle. "Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep at 10 pm to 11 pm. No enjoyment (laughs). I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can't…," Archana shared with a light-hearted tone.
The actress, married to actor Parmeet Sethi since 1992, has been posting glimpses of her simple eats on social media to inspire fans. Just days before the vlog, she shared an Instagram Story of rice-flour momos filled with soy as her evening snack. She also posted a peaceful morning view from her retreat room, showing her calm new vibe.
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Archan Puran Singh's Miscarriage
Archana and Parmeet, parents to sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, often share family moments on their YouTube channel. This wellness journey comes after she spoke about past challenges, like a miscarriage in the late 1990s while shooting Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai with Sachin Pilgaonkar. "In the first four years of our marriage, I conceived but could not carry the pregnancy to term," she recalled. Parmeet added, "I saw the trauma that you went through. I did not want children at that point. I was happy with our life as it was."
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Archana's no-sugar, early-dinner rule proves age is just a number when it comes to health. Her fans love her honest updates, blending humor with real tips for better living.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant lifestyle changes has Archana Puran Singh adopted recently?
What kind of foods has Archana Puran Singh eliminated from her diet?
She has eliminated sugar ('meetha'), refined flour ('maida'), and fried foods from her diet. Her meals are now simple and healthy.
What was Archana Puran Singh's bedtime routine after her retreat?
She now goes to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm. Her dinner is also scheduled for 7 pm.
Did Archana Puran Singh share her new routine on social media?
Yes, she has been sharing glimpses of her simple meals on social media, like rice-flour momos with soy, to inspire her fans.